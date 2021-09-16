Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>COVID + Travel

Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

By Michelle Baran

Sep 16, 2021

The Netherlands is back in play for vaccinated travelers.

Photo by Shutterstock

The Netherlands is back in play for vaccinated travelers.

Two weeks after introducing a 10-day quarantine for vaccinated travelers, the Netherlands has nixed the requirement.

Well, that was fast, faster than usual in fact. A little more than two weeks after the Netherlands introduced a new 10-day quarantine requirement for vaccinated U.S. travelers, the European country has doubled back on its decision and will be dropping the mandatory quarantine for vaccinated U.S. travelers starting September 22.

“Vaccinated travelers from the United States, the United Kingdom and other very high-risk areas no longer have to self-quarantine on arrival in the Netherlands,” the government stated in its latest COVID-19 update, the travel section of which goes into effect on September 22.

On September 4, five days after the United States was removed from the European Union’s approved list of countries for entry, the Netherlands classified the United States as “very high risk.” With the designation came new restrictions—only fully vaccinated U.S. travelers could enter the country for leisure purposes and only if they submitted to a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Unvaccinated travelers are still prohibited from entering for nonessential or leisure travel purposes, and vaccinated travelers will need to present a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test performed within 24 hours prior to departure for the Netherlands. Children under 12 are exempt.

>> Next: Which European Countries Can Americans Travel To?

