Where to Stay Away From the Crowds in Mykonos and Santorini

Santorini and Mykonos are two of the most popular and well-known Greek islands. For a different experience, one still filled with Santorini’s blue-domed rooftops and the cliffside sunsets that make them both famous—but with a more serene vibe—where you stay makes all the difference.

Beyond the ports, crowds, and beach clubs, travelers can discover a quieter, more authentic side of these two destinations that many visitors don’t get a chance to see. A relaxed escape awaits in the Cyclades at two Radisson Blu Resorts on Mykonos and Santorini, ideal bases for a laid-back, unhurried type of trip.

Stay at Radisson Blu Euphoria Resort, Mykonos

Radisson Blu Euphoria Resort in Mykonos Courtesy of Radisson Hotels

Mykonos’ southeastern coast moves at a distinctly different pace than the rest of the island. Perched above the coastline, Radisson Blu Euphoria Resort, Mykonos, offers panoramic Aegean views, making the terrace infinity pool feel like a natural extension of the sea.

Swimming in Radisson Blu Euphoria Resort’s infinity pool overlooking the azure waters Courtesy of Radisson Hotels

Six miles from the town of Mykonos, the resort is close enough to easily explore the labyrinthine lanes of Chora and the waterfront charm of Little Venice yet far enough to return each evening to something more tranquil. Rooms and suites—many with private sapphire-blue plunge pools—act as quiet viewing pavilions for the dramatic coastline below.

The on-site open-air restaurant Euphoria’s menu celebrates the very best of Greek-inspired cooking—think beloved classics like gemista (herb-stuffed tomatoes and peppers baked in olive oil), hearty moussaka layered with slow-cooked minced meat and creamy béchamel, and spanakopita parcels of flaky filo and spinach. While the resort makes a compelling case for simply staying in, you’ll also find an abundance of ways to revel in the warm weather and unwind nearby.

On this side of the shore, the heavy crowds thin out, and Kalo Livadi Bay shines as the main attraction. Famous for its golden sand and turquoise water, it’s one of the island’s longest beaches, offering everything from active windsurfing to lounging in stylish cabanas. For a change of scenery, a short walk north brings you to Kalafatis Beach, a Blue Flag-certified beach that’s popular for windsurfing and water sports.

Tour a biodynamic vineyard in Ano Mera

A seven-minute drive from the hotel will bring you to Ano Mera, a traditional village that still exists largely off the beaten path. While a historic 16th-century monastery anchors the main square, the local culinary scene is the real draw.

Relax in local tavernas to sample authentic Cycladic dishes or tour nearby organic farms. Among them is the Mykonos Vioma Organic Farm, the island’s only biodynamic vineyard. It offers curated wine tastings alongside guided bike tours that wind through the quiet village landscape all the way to the shores of Fokos Beach.

Sail to Delos for uncrowded beaches

Beyond the southeastern coast, a short boat ride from the island’s western shore reaches Delos—a sacred, uninhabited UNESCO World Heritage site that’s lesser-known to beach-focused travelers. This isolated island was the birthplace of the twin gods Apollo and Artemis, according to Greek mythology. You’ll find replicas of the marble lions dedicated by the people of Naxos, a 3rd-century B.C.E. Hellenistic theatre, and panoramic views from the island’s highest peak, Mount Kynthos.

Island-hop by ferry between Santorini and Mykonos

A ferry runs between the two beautiful Greek islands. Courtesy of Radisson Hotels

Most travelers fly between Mykonos and Santorini but taking a ferry between the two is easy. The high-speed catamaran from Mykonos to Santorini is roughly two to three hours and runs daily.

Its route through the heart of the Cyclades passes smaller islands and open water until Santorini’s volcanic outline rises on the horizon. (Pro tip: Book the crossing in advance to avoid a sold-out ferry crossing.)

Book Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini

Enjoying a book sitting poolside at Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort Courtesy of Radisson Hotels

While the crowds head to the cliffside walkways of Oia, Kamari—on Santorini’s quieter eastern shore—offers advantages the caldera villages simply cannot match. Here you’ll find a black-sand volcanic beach, a village with a relaxed local pace, and the towering clifftop ruins of ancient Thira.

Steps from the black sands is Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, a five-star oasis that features modern rooms and suites that lean into the island’s raw volcanic character with dark stone accents, clean architectural lines, and private plunge pools. Outside, a heated pool terrace provides a dreamy backdrop that invites guests to linger long after the sun has set.

Dinner at the hotel’s Zaffron Restaurant is more than a meal. The menu highlights the distinctive flavor profiles of ingredients grown in the island’s volcanic soil, including the sweet Santorini cherry tomatoes. Paired with the island’s Assyrtiko wine—featuring the same mineral-rich terroir behind the cuisine—and served on the pool terrace, dinner becomes a rich experience with a deeper sense of place.

The entrance of the Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini Courtesy of Radisson Hotels

Visit Santorini’s vineyards

To explore more of Santorini wines, head to its wine country. The island’s vines, which grow low to the ground due to the intense Aegean winds and sun, are meticulously woven into circular, basket-like shapes known as kouloura. This centuries-old cultivation technique protects the grapes, producing low yields of intensely concentrated fruit.

Plan a tasting at one of the island’s historic wineries such as Gaia Wines. Trying its acclaimed Thalassitis Assyrtiko on the beach is the kind of under-the-radar experience that defines a trip.

Explore the black-sand beaches of Perissa and Kamari

Just down the coast from Kamari is Perissa, one of Santorini’s black-sand coastal villages. The volcanic shoreline here stretches for nearly three miles, backed by a lively strip of tavernas, beach bars, and sunbed rentals that nearly always have fewer crowds. The water is calm and clear, but if you’re interested in a view from above, go to Mesa Vouno, the ancient clifftop that separates Perissa from Kamari.

For an adventure, hike between the two towns along the scenic trail over Mesa Vouno, passing near Ancient Thera. The walk typically takes around two to three hours and offers excellent views of both coastlines. Near your hotel in Kamari, you can also take a seasonal water taxi to Perissa for a scenic route along the coast. It’s an easy way to beach-hop or simply embrace the unparalleled relaxation the Greek islands bring.