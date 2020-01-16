Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines

If you’ve read headlines about the swarm of earthquakes that have hit Puerto Rico since the end of 2019, the news seems grim.

“‘Scarier’ Than Hurricane Maria: A Deadly Earthquake Terrifies Puerto Rico,” read one New York Times headline on January 7, 2020.

On January 16, 2020, NBC News led with “Displaced by the Earthquake, Puerto Ricans Cope With Constant Aftershocks and Uncertainty.”

Even I wrote the headline, “Powerful Quake Destroys Famed Natural Wonder in Puerto Rico” on January 8, 2020, on this very website.

All of these headlines are true. However, if you don’t read the entire story, you won’t realize that the quakes have been localized to the southwestern corner of Puerto Rico and 99 percent of power has been restored across the U.S. territory after one earthquake knocked it out across the island earlier this month.

To help dispel any misconceptions that all of Puerto Rico is suffering from earthquake damage, Discover Puerto Rico, a nonprofit tourism organization, recently shared a map on Instagram detailing exactly which parts of the island have been affected by the earthquakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discover Puerto Rico (@discoverpuertorico) on Jan 10, 2020 at 8:37am PST

“Puerto Rico continues to be open for tourism, and the people of Puerto Rico are eager to welcome you to our island. Recent earthquakes impacted the southern coast of our island only–and yet even in the Southern region, some tourism businesses remain open. This map illustrates the recent impact,” the Instagram post reads.