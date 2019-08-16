You’ll Soon Be Able to Use Mobile Passport in Puerto Rico

Getting to that Puerto Rican beach vacation is about to become faster: As of August 27, U.S. fliers arriving at San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport from an international destination will be able to use Mobile Passport.

In April 2019, Ramsey Qubein wrote for AFAR that Mobile Passport might be the “best-kept secret among travelers who fly internationally.” The app, developed by Airside Mobile with Airports Council–North America and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), lets customers zip through customs and immigration upon landing.

Unlike Global Entry, which costs $100 for a five-year membership, Mobile Passport is completely free and can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices—there’s also no application or interview process, and you can get the app in seconds. Currently, it’s accepted at 26 airports and three cruise ports across the United States and has more than seven million “members,” according to CBP. Unfortunately, not everyone can use the app: As of right now, only U.S. and Canadian citizens with a B1 or B2 visa status are eligible.