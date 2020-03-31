Hotels Spread Messages of Hope by Keeping the Lights on

Hotels around the world are shining images of hearts and hope, including this Sheraton in Waikiki, Hawaii.

While hotels close temporarily and occupancy rates plummet due to the coronavirus pandemic, properties look to inspire with messages of light.

As domestic and international travel slows to a trickle amid the global coronavirus pandemic, hotels around the world have either shut their doors or seen their occupancy numbers nosedive. But many of them haven’t gone dark entirely. As of March 25, 7 out of 10 hotel rooms were empty across the United States, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA). The association reported that hotels are currently on pace to lose more than $500 million in room revenue per day (or $3.5 billion per week) based on current and estimated future occupancy rates. Nearly 4 million total jobs have either been eliminated or will be eliminated in the next few weeks, AHLA reported. “COVID-19 has been especially devastating for the hotel industry,” stated Chip Rogers, AHLA president and CEO. But he added, “The hospitality industry stands ready and able to do whatever we can to make it through this unprecedented crisis, while building a foundation for a stronger tomorrow.” Despite the devastation, hotels around the world have started turning on guest room lights at night that form messages of encouragement and hope. Whether the illuminations are in the shape of a heart or spell out the words “hope” or “love,” they’re an attempt to spread some positivity during an extremely challenging time. Courtesy of IHG This Crowne Plaze property in Belgrade, Serbia, kicked off a global trend for IHG properties around the world.

“It’s been incredible to see this grow into a movement of now hundreds of hotels around the world all displaying solidarity and support for their local communities,” said Emma Corcoran, vice president of global corporate affairs for Intercontinental Hotels Group. The company’s Crowne Plaza property in Belgrade, Serbia, was among the first to turn room lights on to display an inspiring message, said Corcoran. Courtesy of IHG Luxury property Regent Berlin has temporarily closed due to coronavirus. “We’re incredibly proud of the way our hotels teams have responded to these challenging circumstances, supporting guests, our hotel owners, and each other, while also finding new ways to care for our communities. Switching on our lights of love is just one demonstration of that, and we’ve loved seeing more and more hotels across the industry get involved,” she added. Courtesy of Marriott International Hearts abound on Marriott properties throughout the world. Hundreds of Marriott International properties have also shone similar messages of love and hope, a movement that started totally organically, said Allison Sitch, vice president of public relations for Marriott International, the Americas. “Just as we are all eager to return to a time when family and friends can come together in our homes, the same is true of the reunion we look forward to with our guests,” said Jaime Moench, market director of sales and marketing of the Ritz-Carlton, Naples in Florida (part of the larger Marriott family), which turned on its lights in the shape of a heart. Courtesy of Standard International A view of the Standard, High Line in New York from across the Hudson River. The Standard International has had to temporarily close all its hotels due to the coronavirus pandemic—the Standard, High Line; the Standard, East Village; the Standard Spa, Miami Beach; and the Standard, London—but hearts will light up the facades of both the High Line and London properties until the hotels reopen.

