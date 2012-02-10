How to Make Your Own Traditional Greek Phyllo Dough

By Alexis Adams
Feb 10, 2012
From the March/April 2012 issue
Photo by Chryssa Nikoleri
If you can’t travel to the Peloponnese peninsula to eat a savory hortopita treat, here’s the next best option: make it yourself.
In our March/April 2012 issue, Alexis Adams wrote about hortopita, the savory pie related made with layers of homemade phyllo, wild greens, aromatic herbs such as dill and parsley, and touloumotiri, a rustic cheese made from both goat’s and sheep’s milk, considered the mother of feta. Learn how to make phyllo dough, which serves as a crust for traditional hortopita, below.
INGREDIENTS
4½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp kosher salt
1¾ cups warm water, as needed
¼ cup olive oil, plus extra for brushing the layers of dough
2 tbsp red wine vinegar
EQUIPMENT
Rolling pin, the longer the better
Pastry brush
MAKE IT
1. Mix 4 cups of flour and the salt in a mixing bowl; make a well in the center.
2. Add 1½ cups of water, the olive oil, and the vinegar. Work the flour into the liquid with a fork until a scrappy, floury dough begins to form.
3. Turn the dough mixture out onto a floured surface and knead with oiled hands until silky and smooth, adding a little more flour or water if necessary.
4. Divide into six balls, cover with a damp dish towel, and let the dough rest at room temperature for at least one hour.
5. Roll the balls out into 13-inch-by-17-inch rectangular sheets about 1/16th-inch thick.
Now that you've made the phyllo dough, it's time to learn how to make hortopita. Read the full article and find the recipe.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy