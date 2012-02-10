How to Make Your Own Traditional Greek Phyllo Dough

In our March/April 2012 issue, Alexis Adams wrote about hortopita, the savory pie related made with layers of homemade phyllo, wild greens, aromatic herbs such as dill and parsley, and touloumotiri, a rustic cheese made from both goat’s and sheep’s milk, considered the mother of feta. Learn how to make phyllo dough, which serves as a crust for traditional hortopita, below.

Phyllo Dough Recipe

INGREDIENTS

4½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp kosher salt

1¾ cups warm water, as needed

¼ cup olive oil, plus extra for brushing the layers of dough

2 tbsp red wine vinegar



EQUIPMENT

Rolling pin, the longer the better

Pastry brush



MAKE IT

1. Mix 4 cups of flour and the salt in a mixing bowl; make a well in the center.

2. Add 1½ cups of water, the olive oil, and the vinegar. Work the flour into the liquid with a fork until a scrappy, floury dough begins to form.

3. Turn the dough mixture out onto a floured surface and knead with oiled hands until silky and smooth, adding a little more flour or water if necessary.

4. Divide into six balls, cover with a damp dish towel, and let the dough rest at room temperature for at least one hour.

5. Roll the balls out into 13-inch-by-17-inch rectangular sheets about 1/16th-inch thick.

