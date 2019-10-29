No More Long Waits for an Airport Pickup With This New Lyft Program

If you’re tired of waiting forever for your driver to pick you up at the airport, or if you like the idea of getting around town on a bike or a scooter, Lyft’s new $20-a-month membership service might be worth looking into.

The ride hailing app launched Lyft Pink on Tuesday, a monthly membership that includes a 15 percent discount on all car rides, unlimited bike and scooter rides, more lenient cancellation conditions, and—our favorite—priority airport pickups.

The move comes just as Lyft recently redesigned its on-demand rideshare service to allow users to compare the travel times and costs of different modes of transportation as part of a new feature called Mode Selector. The app now offers suggestions on how to travel from A to B using public transit, a bike, a scooter, or a car.

Over the past year, Lyft has added bike-sharing and scooter-sharing services to its offerings. The bike-sharing service is currently available in New York, Northern California’s Bay Area (including San Francisco), and Washington, D.C. The scooter service is in 22 cities around the country, and the Lyft scooters will be the ones suggested by the app.

The app has also recently introduced car rental options (currently available in San Francisco and Los Angeles) in addition to its traditional rideshare offering. Lyft Pink memberships will include special offers on car rentals.