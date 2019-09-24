Lyft Now Tells You the Fastest (and Cheapest) Transit Option for Your Trip

The next time you open the Lyft app, it will look quite different from what you may be used to. A redesigned version of the on-demand rideshare service launched on Tuesday that suggests the best way to get from A to B, whether that is public transit, a bike, a scooter, or a car.

Lyft users will be able to more comprehensively compare the travel times and costs of different modes of transportation as part of a new feature called Mode Selector, which is being rolled out across all Lyft markets in the coming weeks. A new live map will display all available modes of transportation within users' vicinity, and the Mode Selector feature will surface the best and quickest mode of transportation for your route.

For those who opt to travel by bike, bike lanes will be marked in green in the iOS version of the app (the green-marked bike lanes will be coming to the Android version of the app soon).

Courtesy of Lyft Lyft will now let you compare prices and travel times across transportation modes.

Over the past year, Lyft has added bike-sharing and scooter-sharing services to its roster of offerings. The bike-sharing service is currently available in New York, San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area, and Washington, D.C. The scooter service is in 22 cities around the country, and the Lyft scooters will be the ones suggested by the app.

The app has also recently introduced car rental options (currently available in San Francisco and Los Angeles) in addition to its traditional rideshare offering.