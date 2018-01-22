Loyalty Card Showdown: Lyft vs. Uber

Taxicabs have had their day; dirty cars, unfriendly drivers, and overpriced rides with automatic machines suggesting as much as 30 percent tips have met their match with ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft. While some city regulators debate the merits and legality of ride sharing, many argue that they have brought down the cost of transportation in major cities and forced taxicabs to improve their services.

So, which one to choose—Uber or Lyft—and why? Let’s take a look at the merits of each when it comes to scoring points, miles, and perks.

Uber

Uber is the larger of the two and offers service in more than 600 cities worldwide with options beyond the typical transfer. Uber Pool allows you to share a car with other people traveling in the same general direction while the more upscale Uber Black delivers a driver in a sedan with the click of a button. There’s also Uber XL, which provides luxury vehicles on demand.

Uber followed Lyft’s lead and now offers the ability to tip rideshare drivers within the app in many cities. What Uber does differently, however, is operate its own sort of elite status program known as Uber VIP, which is only offered in select cities to the app’s most frequent riders. It doesn’t award points, but it does offer access to the highest-rated drivers and the occasional promotion.

Point lovers oohed and aahed over Uber’s partnership with Starwood Preferred Guest, which for years awarded points for each dollar spent. Sadly, that heyday ended last year, but there are still some merits for choosing Uber if you’re interested in bonuses.

For example, if you hold the American Express Platinum credit card, one of the benefits is a $15 Uber credit per month. Link your Amex card with the Uber app, and it should automatically use the $15 credit each month toward one U.S. ride cost. Membership Rewards members earn double Amex points for every dollar they spend, and Platinum cardholders are automatically awarded Uber VIP Platinum status, which offers occasional discounts and perks in select cities.

While Uber is integrated into the United Airlines app, no miles are awarded for using it. You can, however, earn cash back with the new Uber Visa Card. Within the first 90 days, cardholders can earn a $100 credit for spending at least $500 on the card. There are also numerous category bonuses, such as 4 percent cash back on dining (including UberEATS) and 2 percent cash back on any online purchase including Uber. Hotel and airfare purchases with the card earn 3 percent cash back.