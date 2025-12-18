Travel InspirationHotels
By Lucy Kehoe
  •  December 18, 2025

This New Independent London Hotel Has Art Deco Rooms, Chess Nights, and Sandwich Trolleys

Opening in February 2026 just north of London’s West End, the Newman takes cues from Fitzrovia’s bohemian history, balancing thoughtfully designed rooms with street-facing spaces meant to be shared.
Modern guest room with large windows leading to narrow balcony at Newman

A guest room at the Newman in London

Courtesy of the Newman

The vibe: An independent hotel with an intimate, neighborhood feel

Location: 50 Newman St., London | View on Google Maps

Rates: From $920
Book now

London’s Fitzrovia, a well-heeled district with a long literary lineage, will soon welcome a new independent hotel that feels like an extension of the neighborhood itself. The Newman, an 81-room boutique hotel is now taking reservations for stays beginning February 1, 2026.

The Newman’s design nods to the area’s bohemian heritage. Fitzrovia takes its name from the Fitzroy Tavern, a 1930s haunt for writers and artists, including George Orwell, Dylan Thomas, and American-British sculptor Jacob Epstein. Those legendary figures, along with contemporary Fitzrovians, have informed the hotel’s design and concept.

London-based studio Lind + Almond—also behind Hotel Sanders in Copenhagen—have overseen interiors. Rooms, including 15 suites and a 1,184-square-foot penthouse suite, draw on the 1930s art deco movement, pairing geometric patterns and curving lines with a pared-back palette.

Some guest rooms have bedposts subtly shaped like bangles, a nod to avant-garde writer and political activist Nancy Cunard’s signature jewelry. Prints and photographs reference Fitzrovia’s cultural past, while monochrome bathroom tiling echoes the patterned facade of Gem Langham Court Hotel, an iconic Fitzrovia building a seven-minute walk away. Each room also includes a selection of books.

Narrow terrace with awning and seating (L); overhead view of several dishes and cocktails at Brasserie Angelica (R)

The Newman is in London’s Fitzrovia neighborhood, which has a deep literary history.

Courtesy of the Newman

London-based photographer Rory Langdon-Down has contributed a series of portraits of local residents and small-business owners, bringing Fitzrovia’s present-day community into the building. The connection extends beyond the hotel: General manager Oliver Milne-Watson recently encountered two of the photographer’s subjects while spending time in the neighborhood.

On the ground floor, Brasserie Angelica takes its name from Virginia Woolf’s niece. Head chef Christian Turner, formerly of the Wolseley Hospitality Group, draws on Northern European cuisine for his menu. Dishes include gravlax, Västerbotten cheese tart, and chicken, mushroom and tarragon pie. In a playful wink to English eating habits, lunchtimes feature a sandwich trolley offering light bites.

The hotel’s Gambit Bar takes cues from traditional London pubs and early-20th-century speakeasies. Green booths, local craft beers, and cocktails—including a full nonalcoholic list—plus a regular program of events, from chess and jazz nights to sober cocktail evenings, aim to position the space as a local hangout as much as a hotel bar.

Bathroom with white tub and checkered tile wall

London-based studio Lind + Almond designed the Newman’s interiors.

Courtesy of the Newman

Milne-Watson emphasizes the hotel’s outward focus: The brasserie is a “window to the street,” providing an informal dining space for both guests and Fitzrovia residents. The hotel has also partnered with Saira Hospitality, a nonprofit hospitality training organization, to run a pop-up hospitality training school supporting people facing barriers to employment in London.

The Newman is the debut property from Kinsfolk & Co, a London-based hospitality company founded in 2023 by Paul Brackley, former managing director of the Beaumont in Mayfair. His team at the Newman includes alumni from the Goring, the Standard, and Firmdale Hotels.

For those looking to explore London’s ever-evolving dining scene further, a number of standout restaurants sit within easy walking distance, including ex-River Café chef Anna Tobias’s Café Deco and Ben Tish’s Norma.

Wellness facilities at the Newman will occupy an entire floor and draw inspiration from Nordic rituals. A halotherapy room that simulates a natural salt cave microclimate will sit alongside an ice lounge, Finnish sauna and steam room, multi-sensory showers, a hydrotherapy plunge pool, and a gym and fitness studio.

Lucy Kehoe
Lucy Kehoe is a senior editor at Afar and the editor of our sister magazine, Suitcase. She is a food, travel, and environmental journalist whose work explores human interactions with landscapes and our perceptions of place.
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