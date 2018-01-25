Legendary Artists Are About to Take Over Berlin

Rolex Arts Weekend showcases collaborations between world-famous artists and their protégés. Dancers, film directors, architects, and more will flood into Berlin during this jam-packed weekend festival.

Culture vultures know that Berlin is a bustling hub of artsy innovation. The German capital ups its already formidable cultural game as it hosts the Rolex Arts Weekend—the biannual festival showcasing the venerated Swiss watch company’s artist mentorship program. Launched in 2002, the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative matches illustrious mentors in seven disciplines with carefully nominated and selected protégés. The program then allows the pairs to work together for at least six full weeks (often much more) in an open, intimate way. The Rolex Arts Weekend presents the creative fruits of these relationships from February 3 to 4, with a closing gala on February 5. The list of past mentors reads like a who’s who of contemporary culture: iconic painter David Hockney, opera singer Jessye Norman, novelist Margaret Atwood, and dancer William Forsythe are just a few. Current mentors are big stars, too: U.S. composer Philip Glass, British architect David Chipperfield, Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, Mozambican writer Mia Couto, Canadian dramaturg Robert Lepage, U.S. artist Joan Jonas, and Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin have all spent the past two years working with protégés from around the world. What can viewers expect to see? “Seven very individual looks at today’s world,” explains curator Stefan Schmitdke, who met with each protégé to discuss presentation, scout locations within Berlin, and impart a sense of what this city is about.

“Rolex sent each artist to Berlin, and I led them around. Berlin is very porous and strange, and artists love the city because it’s not finished,” Schmidtke says. He also made sure that the festival doesn’t focus on one overriding theme but expresses the breadth of widely differing practices. “Berlin is very porous and strange, and artists love the city because it’s not finished.” The schedule avoids overlap, allowing culture hounds to see everything, and the crowds could be as interesting as the performers. Schmidtke—who’s attended prior Rolex Arts Weekends in Venice and London—says that many events attract former mentors, in addition to the venues’ local audiences. The festival is also a great way to experience the range of Berlin’s top cultural institutions. The February 3 lineup is dense: Vietnam-born visual artist Thao-Nguyen Phan presents an exhibition of delicate watercolors in Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie; also on view there is Argentinean theater director Matías Umpierrez’s video and performance. Across the street in Berlin’s airy State Library, Swiss architect Simon Kretz discusses urban planning in a talk with mentor David Chipperfield. Later in the same space, Indian writer and filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane screens film excerpts. Courtesy of ©Rolex/Ambroise Tézenas Visual artist Thao-Nguyen Phan, a protégée of Joan Jonas, with her exhibition, “Poetic Amnesia.”

