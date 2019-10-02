Komodo Island Cancels Plans for Tourist Ban

In April, Indonesian authorities announced that Komodo Island would be closed to tourists for one year after more than 40 Komodo dragons were stolen and sold overseas for approximately $35,000 each.

The government hoped that the island’s closure, which was expected to start in January 2020, would help with conservation efforts to preserve the dragons’ habitat and increase the current population of the lizards throughout Komodo National Park.

On Monday, October 1, however, Indonesia canceled its plans to close the popular Komodo Island for tourists, announcing that the country’s local tourism ministry would instead impose a limit on the number of visitors to the area.

According to the state-owned agency Antara News, Indonesia’s maritime affairs minister, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, said that the country will set up an annual membership system for travelers who want to visit the popular spot. “Komodo Island will not be closed,” Pandjaitan said in a statement. “A restriction will be placed on the number of tourists to Komodo Island by rearranging its ticketing system.” (At the time this article was published, the Indonesian tourism ministry hadn’t yet specified a ticket quota or price under the newly announced system.)