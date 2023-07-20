These Boutique Hotels Will Now Loan You Fun Wardrobe Accessories During Your Stay—for Free

For travelers determined to be carry-on only, for those who chronically forget items on their packing list, or anyone simply looking for a new accoutrement to jazz up their outfit, one boutique hotel brand might be able to help.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants just announced a partnership with clothing and lifestyle brand Anthropologie to allow guests to borrow fun and fashionable accessories, like belts, purses, and sunglasses, free of charge during their stay. It’s part of Kimpton’s “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program.

“Knowing accessories are often the first items to get cut or overlooked while packing, this partnership and accessories collection with Anthropologie provides guests with a chic solution in the event they’ve forgotten that perfect clutch or great pair of sunglasses or want to add a little extra something special to their style or seasonal look,” said Kathleen Reidenbach, SVP of marketing and commercial for IHG Luxury & Lifestyle Americas and Kimpton Global, in a statement.

Beginning August 1, guests staying at the 19 participating hotels across the country will have access to Anthropologie’s virtual storefront, where they can see the selected items (which will change seasonally). The collection includes eight accessories for summer, including a woven leather shoulder bag and tinted aviator sunglasses. Once at the hotel, they can borrow the item directly from the front desk free of charge.

Items do need to be returned before checkout, but will be available for purchase on Anthropologie.com should travelers wish to become permanent owners of a beloved bag or belt.

As a brand, Kimpton is known for offering unique programming to its guests, including book and house plant lending programs, free therapy sessions, and complimentary happy hours at select hotels.

Participating Kimpton hotels

Here is the full list of Kimpton hotels participating in the “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program:

