By Bailey Berg
  •  July 20, 2023

These Boutique Hotels Will Now Loan You Fun Wardrobe Accessories During Your Stay—for Free

Whether you actually forgot an item or just want to try out a new purse or pair of sunglasses, a new partnership between Kimpton and Anthropologie has you covered.

Green sunglasses with a geometrical shape

Keen on trying a new pair of shades? Check some out at the lobby of participating Kimpton properties.

Courtesy of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

For travelers determined to be carry-on only, for those who chronically forget items on their packing list, or anyone simply looking for a new accoutrement to jazz up their outfit, one boutique hotel brand might be able to help.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants just announced a partnership with clothing and lifestyle brand Anthropologie to allow guests to borrow fun and fashionable accessories, like belts, purses, and sunglasses, free of charge during their stay. It’s part of Kimpton’s “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program.

“Knowing accessories are often the first items to get cut or overlooked while packing, this partnership and accessories collection with Anthropologie provides guests with a chic solution in the event they’ve forgotten that perfect clutch or great pair of sunglasses or want to add a little extra something special to their style or seasonal look,” said Kathleen Reidenbach, SVP of marketing and commercial for IHG Luxury & Lifestyle Americas and Kimpton Global, in a statement.

Beginning August 1, guests staying at the 19 participating hotels across the country will have access to Anthropologie’s virtual storefront, where they can see the selected items (which will change seasonally). The collection includes eight accessories for summer, including a woven leather shoulder bag and tinted aviator sunglasses. Once at the hotel, they can borrow the item directly from the front desk free of charge.

Items do need to be returned before checkout, but will be available for purchase on Anthropologie.com should travelers wish to become permanent owners of a beloved bag or belt.

As a brand, Kimpton is known for offering unique programming to its guests, including book and house plant lending programs, free therapy sessions, and complimentary happy hours at select hotels.

Participating Kimpton hotels

Hotel guest wearing a green shoulder bag standing in front of Kimpton hotel lobby clerk

Forgot a stylish bag for a night out? Just borrow one.

Courtesy of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Here is the full list of Kimpton hotels participating in the “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program:

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
