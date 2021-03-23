Kimpton Hotels Now Offer a Curated Book Lending Program to Guests

It often takes getting away to really find the time and the right headspace to embrace a good book. At Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, guests will now find all the inspiration they need to do just that thanks to a new partnership with the bibliophile platform Literary Hub (aka Lit Hub). Lit Hub has created a curated book club for Kimpton—and guests can check out the suggested texts while staying at select Kimpton hotels.

Courtesy of Kimpton The Kimpton x Lit Hub spring selection features books all written by women.

Lit Hub’s editorial team selects the titles and for the spring Kimpton x Lit Hub reading list they chose books penned by female authors in honor of Women’s History Month (March). The list includes (with descriptions provided by Kimpton):

How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue—In this novel, a diverse cast living together in a village decides to stand up to an oil company that is encroaching on and destroying their land. The story explores topics such as corporate greed and destruction, but also hope and freedom.

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood—This debut novel by Lockwood is a hilarious cultural commentary turned tragedy that embraces life in the internet age.

Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener—A tech industry memoir that reveals the extravagance, aspiration, and disillusionment of Silicon Valley.

Anyone can purchase the selections and then participate in the corresponding virtual Q&As and readings with authors, publishers, and independent bookstore owners. You can find each season’s curated books on the Kimpton and Lit Hub social media channels, as well as information on how to access the interviews and discussions.

For guests who want to take an even deeper dive into literature during their stay, Kimpton is also offering guests access to Lit Hub’s Literary Long Weekend itineraries. The bookish agendas showcase the best bookstores and libraries to visit, places to eat, and things to do in featured destinations. Ask about the itineraries at check-in.

Kimpton hotels that are participating in the book lending program include:

Calfornia

Illinois

Louisiana

Montana

New York

Texas

Washington State

Washington, D.C.

Kimpton Banneker Hotel (opening spring 2021)

Kimpton George Hotel

Guests can borrow the Lit Hub-selected books by asking at the front desk.

