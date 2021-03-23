Kimpton Hotels Now Offer a Curated Book Lending Program to Guests

Courtesy of Kimpton
Mar 23, 2021
The library at Kimpton Brice Hotel in Savannah, Georgia, which is participating in the program.
The hip hotel brand has partnered with Lit Hub to create a book club for travelers—and guests can check out the recommended titles during their stay.
It often takes getting away to really find the time and the right headspace to embrace a good book. At Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, guests will now find all the inspiration they need to do just that thanks to a new partnership with the bibliophile platform Literary Hub (aka Lit Hub). Lit Hub has created a curated book club for Kimpton—and guests can check out the suggested texts while staying at select Kimpton hotels.
Lit Hub’s editorial team selects the titles and for the spring Kimpton x Lit Hub reading list they chose books penned by female authors in honor of Women’s History Month (March). The list includes (with descriptions provided by Kimpton):
Anyone can purchase the selections and then participate in the corresponding virtual Q&As and readings with authors, publishers, and independent bookstore owners. You can find each season’s curated books on the Kimpton and Lit Hub social media channels, as well as information on how to access the interviews and discussions.
For guests who want to take an even deeper dive into literature during their stay, Kimpton is also offering guests access to Lit Hub’s Literary Long Weekend itineraries. The bookish agendas showcase the best bookstores and libraries to visit, places to eat, and things to do in featured destinations. Ask about the itineraries at check-in.
Kimpton hotels that are participating in the book lending program include:
Guests can borrow the Lit Hub-selected books by asking at the front desk.
