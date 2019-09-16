Pick the House Plants for Your Room at This Hotel Pop-Up

The Kimpton Gray Hotel in Chicago has partnered with city’s Garfield Park Conservatory to create what they are calling a plant pop-up hotel—a selection of rooms that will be loaded with indoor plants.

The idea emerged after a recent survey conducted by travel booking site Orbitz revealed how much millennial travelers appreciate foliage and want to see more of it in their hotels.

According to Orbitz, 63 percent of millennial vacationers reported that the hotel amenity they would most like to see more of is plants in their rooms, based on a survey that was conducted online between May 30 and June 6, 2019, of 1,028 U.S. travelers age 25 to 44. The survey also revealed something we have known for a while: that plants can make people happier—61 percent of respondents said that plants boost their overall mood. But nearly half said they would also be more likely to book a hotel that features photos of plants in rooms, and 24 percent said that they would spend $50 to $100 more for a plant-filled room.

Consequently, Orbitz has collaborated with the Kimpton Gray and Garfield Park Conservatory to produce flora-filled rooms for a limited run.