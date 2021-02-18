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By Michelle Baran
  •  February 18, 2021

JetBlue Adds New Carry-On and Change Fees

The move applies to Blue Basic fares—aka the cheap seats.
JetBlue Adds New Carry-On and Change Fees

JetBlue’s Blue Basic fares are often hard to beat—but they will soon come with some major caveats.

Courtesy of JetBlue

After what will be more than a year of waiving change and cancellation fees for flights booked during the pandemic, JetBlue will begin implementing some new fees in the coming months.

Starting on April 1 (no joke), JetBlue will begin charging $100 for changes or cancellations of Blue Basic fares (the airline’s cheapest seat tier) for travel within the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, or Central America, or $200 for all other routes. Fare differences will be charged as well.

JetBlue has five fare tiers: Blue Basic, Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra, and Mint. You can see a full breakdown of what is and isn’t included in each fare tier on the carrier’s “our fares” explainer.

All other flights and fares will remain change-fee-free—there will still be no change or cancellation fee charges for any Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra, or Mint fares on any route, though fare differences will still apply.

The move is in line with what other airlines offer by way of change fees. Delta Air Lines has ditched its change fees for all but Basic Economy tickets, and American Airlines also charges a change fee solely for Basic Economy bookings. United is allowing changes without a fee for both Basic Economy and international flights for tickets issued by March 31, 2021—after that, change fees will be applied to international and Basic Economy bookings.

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JetBlue Blue Basic customers will soon have their included overhead bin space revoked as well. Effective July 20, those who book Blue, Blue Extra, Mint, and Even More Space seats will be guaranteed overhead bin space or will receive a $25 travel credit if that space isn’t available. However, in order to make that happen, travelers who book Blue Basic fares on or after February 25 for travel that takes place on or after July 20 will only be allowed one personal item that fits under the seat in front of them.

Blue Basic customers will be charged $65 to check any carry-on bags brought to the gate (the fee is $65 each for the first two bags, and $180 for the third). It will be cheaper to check a bag: JetBlue charges $35 for your first checked bag and $45 for your second checked bag for most tier fares. (Blue Plus fares include one checked bag; Mint fliers and Mosaic members get two free of charge.) Travelers combining a Blue Basic fare with an Even More Space seat, Mosaic members, active military, and unaccompanied minors can still bring a carry-on bag for no charge.

Mosaic membership is JetBlue’s elite loyalty tier for its TrueBlue points program.

>> Next: JetBlue to Launch London Flights This Summer With New Mint Service

Michelle Baran
Michelle Baran is a senior deputy editor at Afar, where she oversees breaking news, travel intel, airline, cruise, and consumer travel news. Michelle joined Afar in August 2018 after an 11-year run as a senior editor and reporter at leading travel industry newspaper Travel Weekly.

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