JetBlue Adds New Carry-On and Change Fees

After what will be more than a year of waiving change and cancellation fees for flights booked during the pandemic, JetBlue will begin implementing some new fees in the coming months.

Starting on April 1 (no joke), JetBlue will begin charging $100 for changes or cancellations of Blue Basic fares (the airline’s cheapest seat tier) for travel within the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, or Central America, or $200 for all other routes. Fare differences will be charged as well.

JetBlue has five fare tiers: Blue Basic, Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra, and Mint. You can see a full breakdown of what is and isn’t included in each fare tier on the carrier’s “our fares” explainer.

All other flights and fares will remain change-fee-free—there will still be no change or cancellation fee charges for any Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra, or Mint fares on any route, though fare differences will still apply.

The move is in line with what other airlines offer by way of change fees. Delta Air Lines has ditched its change fees for all but Basic Economy tickets, and American Airlines also charges a change fee solely for Basic Economy bookings. United is allowing changes without a fee for both Basic Economy and international flights for tickets issued by March 31, 2021—after that, change fees will be applied to international and Basic Economy bookings.