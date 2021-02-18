Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Air Travel

JetBlue Adds New Carry-On and Change Fees

By Michelle Baran

Feb 18, 2021

share this article
flipboard
JetBlue’s Blue Basic fares are often hard to beat—but they will soon come with some major caveats.

Courtesy of JetBlue

JetBlue’s Blue Basic fares are often hard to beat—but they will soon come with some major caveats.

The move applies to Blue Basic fares—aka the cheap seats.

share this article
flipboard

After what will be more than a year of waiving change and cancellation fees for flights booked during the pandemic, JetBlue will begin implementing some new fees in the coming months.

Starting on April 1 (no joke), JetBlue will begin charging $100 for changes or cancellations of Blue Basic fares (the airline’s cheapest seat tier) for travel within the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, or Central America, or $200 for all other routes. Fare differences will be charged as well. 

JetBlue has five fare tiers: Blue Basic, Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra, and Mint. You can see a full breakdown of what is and isn’t included in each fare tier on the carrier’s “our fares” explainer.

All other flights and fares will remain change-fee-free—there will still be no change or cancellation fee charges for any Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra, or Mint fares on any route, though fare differences will still apply.

The move is in line with what other airlines offer by way of change fees. Delta Air Lines has ditched its change fees for all but Basic Economy tickets, and American Airlines also charges a change fee solely for Basic Economy bookings. United is allowing changes without a fee for both Basic Economy and international flights for tickets issued by March 31, 2021—after that, change fees will be applied to international and Basic Economy bookings.

Related
How Your Credit Card Can Make It Easier to Earn Airline Elite Status in 2021

Article continues below advertisement

JetBlue Blue Basic customers will soon have their included overhead bin space revoked as well. Effective July 20, those who book Blue, Blue Extra, Mint, and Even More Space seats will be guaranteed overhead bin space or will receive a $25 travel credit if that space isn’t available. However, in order to make that happen, travelers who book Blue Basic fares on or after February 25 for travel that takes place on or after July 20 will only be allowed one personal item that fits under the seat in front of them.

Blue Basic customers will be charged $65 to check any carry-on bags brought to the gate (the fee is $65 each for the first two bags, and $180 for the third). It will be cheaper to check a bag: JetBlue charges $35 for your first checked bag and $45 for your second checked bag for most tier fares. (Blue Plus fares include one checked bag; Mint fliers and Mosaic members get two free of charge.) Travelers combining a Blue Basic fare with an Even More Space seat, Mosaic members, active military, and unaccompanied minors can still bring a carry-on bag for no charge.

Mosaic membership is JetBlue’s elite loyalty tier for its TrueBlue points program.

>> Next: JetBlue to Launch London Flights This Summer With New Mint Service

popular stories

    Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

    Please enter a valid email address.

    Read our privacy policy

    more from afar

    Southwest Credit Cards Offering Rare Opportunity to Earn a Valuable Companion Pass

    Southwest Credit Cards Offering Rare Opportunity to Earn a Valuable Companion Pass

    Loyalty + Rewards

    Hyatt Now Offers Free COVID Testing at All Its Mexico, Costa Rica, and Caribbean Hotels

    Hyatt Now Offers Free COVID Testing at All Its Mexico, Costa Rica, and Caribbean Hotels

    Hotels

    Belize Is Open to International Travelers With Expanded Safe Corridor in Place

    Belize Is Open to International Travelers With Expanded Safe Corridor in Place

    Tips + News

    Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

    Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

    Tips + News