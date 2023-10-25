JetBlue Just Added Direct Flights to These 2 European Cities

JetBlue is on a Europe growing spree with the most recent additions to the airline’s transatlantic lineup being Dublin and Edinburgh. The airline announced Wednesday that it will be adding new seasonal service to the Ireland and Scotland hubs starting in spring 2024.

The forthcoming daily flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Dublin Airport (DUB) as well as between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Dublin are now available to book, in addition to new flights between New York’s JFK and Edinburgh Airport (EDI). The Dublin service will kick off on March 13, 2024 (yes, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day) and run until September 30, 2024. And the daily flights to Edinburgh from New York will start on May 22, 2024, and run through September 30, 2024.

As JetBlue has traditionally done each time it enters a new European market, the carrier is marking the occasion with very limited-time introductory fares. Seats on the Dublin flights are on sale from $399 round-trip until October 26, for travel that takes place between March 13 and May 15, 2024. JetBlue’s Edinburgh round-trip rates are being offered at $599 if booked by October 26, for travel between August 4 and September 19, 2024. Travelers can also score a seat in JetBlue’s Mint class (the airline’s version of business), starting at $1,999 round-trip for Dublin and at $2,499 for Edinburgh during the same promotional period.

In a little more than two years, starting with its first flights to London in August 2021, JetBlue has grown its Europe network to five destinations, including Paris and Amsterdam, which launched earlier this year.

In addition to unveiling the plans for service to Ireland and Scotland, JetBlue this week confirmed its new year-round route between Boston and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), which will kick off on April 3, 2024. The Boston–Paris flights are currently on sale from $599 round-trip for one day only, until October 26. JetBlue is also adding a second daily flight between JFK and Paris starting on June 20, 2024.

JetBlue’s Paris flights operate on Airbus A321LR aircraft that feature 24 lie-flat Mint seats (with Tuft & Needle cushioning and meals curated by New York’s Delicious Hospitality Group) and 114 economy seats in a single-aisle layout. Flights to Dublin and Edinburgh will operate on single-aisle Airbus A321neo planes with 16 Mint seats and 144 economy seats. Among JetBlue’s signature offerings are its free and unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi and access to seatback entertainment that includes live TV programming. JetBlue partners with the culinary team at DIG to design the meals offered in economy on its transatlantic flights.

