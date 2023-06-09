Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Michelle Baran
  •  June 09, 2023

JetBlue Just Added These 4 New International Routes with Rates from $59 Each Way

The new flights take off from both the East and West coasts and include first-ever nonstop service from L.A. to the Bahamas.

JetBlue aircraft flying

Holiday travel planning just got a lot easier thanks to JetBlue’s newest flights.

Photo by Sachin Amjhad/Unsplash

After a spring filled with exciting new flights to Europe—Paris! and then Amsterdam!—low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways this week turned its sights toward the Caribbean and Central America, announcing four new flights to sun-and-sand-filled destinations from hubs on both the East and West coasts.

The flights are all slated to launch later this fall, making them ideal for planning those warm-weather holiday and winter getaways. They include the first-ever nonstop flights between Los Angeles and the Bahamas, giving West Coasters a direct connection to the Caribbean island getaway known for its pink- and white-sand beaches, colorful reefs, and vibrant carnivals.

Also on the roster are new flights from New York to St. Kitts, the larger half of the twin-island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis, with its world-class resorts, pristine beaches, and multi-layered colonial past. New service from New York to Belize will introduce travelers to a hidden gem on Central America’s eastern coast, complete with remote rain forest retreats, endless stretches of sand, and boutique luxury resorts. And Bostonians are in for a treat, with a new flight to Grenada, “where cocoa and nutmeg plantations outnumber resorts, waterfalls and untamed coastlines are ripe for exploration, and a different kind of vacation awaits intrepid travelers,” according to AFAR’s Grenada guide.

JetBlue notes that its growth in the Caribbean and Latin America “is part of a broader reach into international markets” with a focus on “under-served geographies,” the carrier said in a statement about the new flights. The new routes bring to 27 the number of countries JetBlue now flies to in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Bird's-eye-view of dirt road through rain forest in Grenada

Get off the beaten Caribbean path and head to Grenada this winter.

Photo by Hugh Whyte/Unsplasn

JetBlue’s new Caribbean and Central America flights

  • Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) will operate on Saturdays beginning November 4, 2023.
    Flight details: JetBlue flight #2710 will depart LAX at 9:50 a.m. (local time) and arrive at NAS at 6:20 p.m. (local time). JetBlue flight #2711 will depart NAS at 7:40 p.m.(local time) and arrive at LAX at 10:25 p.m. (local time).
  • New York’s John F. Kennedy International (JFK) to St. Kitts (SKB) will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays beginning November 2, 2023.
    Flight details: JetBlue flight #2967 will depart JFK at 8:29 a.m. (local time) and arrive at SKB at 2:14 p.m. (local time). JetBlue flight #2968 will depart SKB at 3:30 p.m. (local time) and arrive at JFK at 7 p.m. (local time).
  • New York’s John F. Kennedy International (JFK) to Belize City (BZE) will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays beginning December 6, 2023.
    Flight details: JetBlue flight #2781 will depart JFK at 8:29 a.m. (local time) and arrive at BZE at 12:14 p.m. (local time). JetBlue flight #2784 will depart BZE at 1:30 p.m. (local time) and arrive at JFK at 7 p.m. (local time).
  • Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Grenada (GND) will operate on Saturdays beginning November 4, 2023.
    Flight details: JetBlue flight #2153 will depart BOS at 8 a.m. (local time) and arrive at GND at 1:43 p.m. (local time). JetBlue flight #2152 will depart GND at 3:03 p.m. (local time) and arrive at BOS at 7:04 p.m. (local time).

All of the above flights are currently available to book on the JetBlue website, and the airline announced limited-time introductory rates ranging from $59 to $179 for one-way fares.

In addition to these newly announced international flights, JetBlue this week also added new service between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina.

Michelle Baran
Michelle Baran is the senior travel news editor at AFAR where she oversees breaking news, travel intel, pandemic coverage, airline, cruise, and consumer travel news. Baran joined AFAR in August 2018 after an 11-year run as a senior editor and reporter at leading travel industry newspaper Travel Weekly.
