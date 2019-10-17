For NYC Lovers, Jersey City Is a Must

The Perfect Half-Day or Night From NYC

The night before I moved to London—after a decade of living in New York City—I took the PATH train to Jersey City to try what my friend Julie Morgan—and New York Times food critic Pete Wells—called the best pizza in NYC. We sat down and ordered several pizzas, but it was the Jersey Girl, made with New Jersey tomatoes and mozzarella; and the Zucca, with summer squash and ricotta, which made me seriously reconsider the move to London. Razza and all its accolades is helping to drive new visitors over the Hudson River, but it’s just a start. I wished I had spent more time in Jersey City, enjoying the cinematic views of New York, the locally owned restaurants, and the public art and murals on the streets. Residents like Josh Alexander, a luxury travel advisor with Pro Travel (2019 recipient of Virtuoso’s Most Admired Advisor award), are fiercely proud. “Since moving here in 2003, I’ve seen it transform from a predominantly transient neighborhood to one where people want to have families,” he says. “With four PATH stations and two ferry routes, it’s close to NYC without the crazy hustle and bustle.” It’s easy to see why people are moving to Jersey City for the commute—it’s a seven-minute ride to the World Trade Center—and more affordable real estate. But is it worth visiting and sending your clients to visit? For those who have been to NYC a lot and claim to know it well, the answer is absolutely. You feel the spirit of a new urban center emerging, one that doesn’t yet have a Duane Reade on every corner. My friend Julie travels the world as a makeup artist for people like Giada de Laurentiis and Chelsea Handler, and she has an uncanny sense of knowing exactly where to send people. So I asked her for her Jersey City guide. “I love Jersey City because there is a slightly gritty feel of bygone mafia stories but also the feel of Disney’s ‘It’s a Small World,’” she says. Only in Jersey City Go for a waterfront walk in Jersey City, and take in the energy and view of NYC without having your feet fully in the concrete jungle. Visit the huge Colgate Clock, a beacon of Jersey City. Rent a city bike or walk over the footbridge on Jersey Ave to see the Statue of Liberty from Liberty State Park. Stop for a snack at Liberty House restaurant. Ride a bike to the “top” of Jersey City for another spectacular view at Riverview Park. Stroll down pedestrian-only Newark Avenue.

