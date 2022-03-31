Home>Travel inspiration>Outdoor Adventure>Natural Wonders

Japan’s Cherry Blossoms Reach Peak Bloom

By Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press

Mar 31, 2022

A Japanese white-eye, also known as mejiro, drinks the nectar of a cherry blossom during peak bloom in Tokyo.

Photo by AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama

Since borders are still closed to tourists, take a virtual glimpse at Japan’s famous “hanami” or cherry blossom viewing season.

People across Japan are celebrating the peak cherry blossom viewing season this week without COVID-19 restrictions in place for the first time in two years. But many are limiting their viewing to strolling under the trees rather than drinking and eating in traditional party style.

Trees are in full bloom this week in many parts of Japan. They peaked in Tokyo on Sunday, March 27, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, attracting many people who had avoided participating in the national tradition for two years because of the pandemic.

Visitors view seasonal cherry blossoms from a pedestrian bridge in the Roppongi district in Tokyo.
Photo by AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
In many areas, viewers were requested not to gather under the trees for drinking parties—a traditional way of celebrating the season—as part of continuing antivirus measures.

At Yoyogi and Ueno parks, areas were roped off to prevent people from sitting down and partying. Many parks put up signs forbidding parties with alcohol.

The Chidorigafuchi palace moat in Tokyo is a popular cherry blossom viewing spot.
Photo by AP Photo/Koji Sasahara
At Chidorigafuchi Park, a famous hanami or cherry blossom viewing spot northwest of the Imperial Palace, thousands of people admired the fluffy pale pink flowers while strolling under rows of trees or from rowboats on the palace moat.

Cherry blossoms, or sakura, are Japan’s favorite flower and usually reach their peak in late March to early April, just as the country celebrates the start of a new school and business year.

A visitor to a Shinto shrine in Tokyo enjoys a shower of cherry blossoms during peak bloom.
Photo by AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama
In Shinjuku Gyoen in downtown Tokyo, many people including families picnicked under the trees. The popular blossom viewing area of Nakameguro was full of people walking along a river lined with cherry blossom trees.

Japan lifted all formal COVID-19 restrictions last week after infections slowed, but experts have raised concerns about a resurgence prompted by people gathering and traveling during spring holidays.

