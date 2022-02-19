Haven’t Booked Spring Break Travel Yet? It’s Not Too Late With These Tips

As communities across the United States (and countries worldwide) loosen coronavirus restrictions, travel advisors are saying it’s looking increasingly like travel this spring break season is going to be bigger than ever.

“The desire for fun, action-filled adventures or simply to escape and spend time with family and friends in a new location—after many months and in some cases years of planning and postponing travel—is pushing the demand to historic levels,” said travel advisor Kate Doty, adding that this is coming at a time when many previously scheduled trips from 2020 and 2021 are finally being taken. According to a study by Vacasa, a vacation rental management company, 37 percent of Americans are planning to travel during spring break, an increase from the 29 percent who did in 2021.

Although there’s high demand for travel, industry insiders like Doty say there are still opportunities to get away—it just may take flexibility and a willingness to spend more than you would have in years past. Especially if you don’t act fast.

Book your flights now

Analysis from Hopper, the travel booking app, found that domestic airfare for spring break is still down 6 percent from 2019. But, those prices aren’t expected to last for long—Hopper predicts that airfare will rise 45 percent between now and the weeks before spring break (loosely defined as mid-February through the end of March).