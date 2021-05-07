Get out and Enjoy Travel . . . the Sooner the Better

With New York City set to fully reopen by July 1, even the big cities will welcome you back with open arms.

The success of the U.S. vaccination rollout is a celebratory achievement, and CDC’s formal blessing for vaccinated people to travel is a boon.

It’s National Travel and Tourism Week (May 2–8). Thankfully, that means something very different this year than it did in 2020. All week, the travel industry has conducted engagements all over the country to celebrate the importance of travel to both the U.S. economy and American life. But this time last year was a moment of profound difficulty both for people who love to travel and for the millions of Americans whose livelihoods depend on it. Travel of any kind had come to a dead halt in mid-March. Prior to that moment, 1 in 10 Americans had a job supported by travel. By May, half of those jobs were gone—and travel-supported employment would account for a staggering 65 percent of all U.S. jobs lost last year. COVID’s economic impact on the travel industry was 10 times worse than 9/11. Any and every one of us can help get those jobs back by doing what comes natural to most of us: book a trip—to finally get away and see someplace new, to see friends and loved ones, or simply to relax and recuperate after an exceptionally tough year. For many, the right moment is either right now or just around the corner.

On April 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) formally issued updated guidance stating vaccinated Americans can safely travel. The travel industry had long been pressing for such an action, based on an abundance of science indicating that travel—even travel by commercial plane—was already generally low-risk with appropriate health safeguards in place, such as the wearing of masks. This past Friday, the White House announced that 55 percent of American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 40 percent are now fully vaccinated. That means approximately 100 million more Americans are able to safely travel now than was the case at this time a year ago. The success of the U.S. vaccination rollout is a celebratory achievement, and CDC’s formal blessing for vaccinated people to travel is a boon both for a key feature of American life and to a sector of the U.S. economy that has absorbed relentless blows for well over a year. Still, there remain some inconsistencies in U.S. policies around travel that are due for rectification. Case in point: Despite the CDC’s explicit position that even international travel is OK if you’re vaccinated, it supported the State Department’s recent issuance of “do not travel” advisories for more than 80 percent of the countries in the world. That “Level 4” categorization applies even to countries, such as the U.K. and Denmark, with vaccination records that are similar or superior to the U.S. COVID’s economic impact on the travel industry was 10 times worse than 9/11.

