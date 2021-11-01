Israel Opens to Vaccinated International Travelers

For the first time in 18 months, vaccinated travelers from the United States can travel to Israel—without being part of an approved tour group.

Back in May, Israel tentatively opened its doors to a select number of smaller tour groups through a pilot reopening program, but now any vaccinated foreigner, including those traveling from the U.S., is allowed to enter the country given they follow a few guidelines.

To enter Israel, travelers must have been fully vaccinated within the past six months with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna or with one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine—and they should be prepared to present a physical or digital version of their vaccination certificate. Those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 and those who have recovered and received at least one dose of WHO-approved vaccines, will also be allowed to travel to Israel.

Additionally, travelers must take a COVID-19 PCR test no more than 72 hours before their outbound flight to Israel, fill out a passenger declaration, and take another PCR test upon arrival. Visitors will be asked to quarantine in a hotel until their results return or until 24 hours pass—whichever comes first. It should also be noted that anyone who presents falsified documents or bucks Israel’s COVID isolation policies will be banned from the country for a period of five years, according to Israel’s Ministry of Health.