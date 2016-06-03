Home>Travel inspiration>Beaches

Why You Need to Float in the (Nearly) Dead Sea

By Hilary Elkins

Jun 3, 2016

From the July/August 2016 issue

Get there before it's gone
Photo by Christian Haugen/FLICKR

What's the rush? Scientists have predicted it will shrink to a pond by 2050.

Wedged between the banks of Jordan and Israel, the famously salty Dead Sea is, many say, running dry. Why? For decades, industry has plundered the water, 10 times saltier than the world’s oceans, for its wealth of minerals. Unless a contentious $1 billion replenishment plan is approved (and works), it will continue to vanish at a rate of 3.3 feet of depth per year. In the meantime, travelers have a small window to experience one of the greatest outdoor spas on earth, float in its fizzy hot waters, and slather on mud with these restorative ingredients. 

What's in the planet's most magical sea?

Silicon dioxide: A mineral also found within 90 percent of all rocks, silicon diaxode is known to strengthen bones and pump up the body’s production of collagen.

Selenium: Believed to be anticarcinogenic when consumed orally, this powerful trace element is used by visitors (and sun-drenched local hotel workers) to soothe psoriasis.

Halite: Coat yourself well and your float doubles as a full-body massage. The chloride mineral halite de-stresses strained muscles.

Magnesium: One of Mother Nature’s triple threats, magnesium calms inflamed skin, kills bacteria, and is so good at moisturizing it may erase some years.

>>Next: Take in the Fearsome Beauty of a Melting Glacier

