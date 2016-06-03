Is Montenegro the Most Relaxed Country in the Balkans?

AFAR chose a destination at random and sent writer Cyndi Stivers, with 24 hours’ notice, to a young Balkan country where life happens at the café.

“Are you writing a blog?” the waiter asks amiably, watching me tap away on my iPad at a café table in Porto Montenegro, a seaside spot an hour and a half outside Montenegro’s capital city, Podgorica. When I explain that I am here because an editor chose my destination by spinning a globe, he laughs. “It must have been a very tiny finger,” he exclaims, “to spin the globe and pick out Podgorica!” Only a week before, I’d known Montenegro mainly through the colorful stories of Zuffer, the superintendent of my onetime Manhattan apartment building; indeed, until this trip I’d thought of the country as a breeding ground for Upper West Side supers. Zuffer and his Montenegrin pals often compared notes on the skirmishes among the factions back home, and the tutorials on Balkan politics he gave me during the 1990s Yugoslav wars made the place sound sketchy, if not dangerous. Yet every summer, he added unpaid leave to his vacation so he could stay there as long as possible. Podgorica was his hometown. The passenger terminal at Podgorica’s airport is less than 10 years old, and like the entire country, it is still in a wary state of becoming. Even the airport code is a reminder of harder times: It remains TGD, a nod to the city’s former moniker, Titograd—as in Josip Broz Tito, the strongman who ruled Yugoslavia for most of the second half of the 20th century. Tito died in 1980, the city took back its old name in 1992, and when Montenegro became an independent nation in 2006, it was tapped as the capital. After deplaning, I headed straight for the airport’s welcome desk, staffed by two women who spoke English. I asked how much I should pay a taxi to take me to town. They looked stumped. Fifteen euros could be the going rate, they said. They shrugged and waved me along. “You can walk everywhere and see everything in about two hours.” Fortunately, my taxi driver also spoke English. When he heard where I was from,

he announced, “I don’t like United States.” He said he’d lived in Chicago for a year but found it “too cold.” Yeah, I said, that weather can be rough. “No, the people. All they do is work. All they care about is money. They are robot people! Here, we work today, relax tomorrow. Beach is 45 minutes away, mountains 45 minutes away. It is relaxed.” (The fare: 25 euros.) Though it’s Montenegro’s largest city, Podgorica is not exactly large. Only a couple hundred thousand people live there, and based on my observations, at any given time about half of them are sitting in a café. The place was bombed repeatedly during World War II, so there’s a lot of Eastern Bloc gray concrete, but also a fair amount of green space. I was happy to see that the Hotel Ziya, where I would be staying, was at the edge of town, beneath Gorica Hill, which gave the city its name. Old-growth trees loomed and there was a park just across the street. After a brief nap, I hiked to the panoramic view at the top, amid cypresses, Aleppo pines, and Macedonian oaks, to get my bearings. I nodded to the fitness buffs I passed. No response. On my way out of the park, I stopped at St. George’s Church, a tiny, icon-packed chapel dating from the 9th century—a rare structure that seemed to have survived the wars. In its garden, roses and herbs were still blooming, even in November. I sought out the tourist office, which was in an arcade near a supermarket. I startled the two men inside—no one comes on holiday in November, they insisted. They handed over maps and brochures, pointing out museums and historical sites, but said there was nothing going on: “You can walk everywhere and see everything in about two hours.” I had my mission: to somehow see two hours’ worth of sights—in five days. But first, I needed sustenance. I plunked down for a plate of risotto at a café just down the street from the gorgeous Calatrava-style Millennium Bridge. I smiled and nodded to those passing by, but no one gave me even a glance, and my waiter, apparently not an unemployed actor, did not stop to chat. After my meal I checked out the view from the bridge, which spans the blue Moraca River. Splashes of Cyrillic graffiti adorned the walls nearby (mostly variations, I later learned, on NO TO NATO). Taking advantage of an unseasonal run of hot, sunny weather, a young couple was making out on the steps of the kayak club, far below. Just a few hundred yards away from the Millennium Bridge is Moscow Bridge, a pedestrian-only span built by the city of Moscow. The far side is anchored by a kitschy statue of a shirtless folk singer, complete with guitar. Over the next few days, I would ask a half dozen locals who he was, but no one knew. The musician turned out to be Russian cultural hero Vladimir Vysotsky. Was this artwork Russia’s overweening attempt to claim cultural kinship? Or some sort of clueless-dad gesture?

Hoping to better understand the country’s geopolitics, I dropped in at the EU Info Centre, just a few blocks away. Montenegro’s application for membership in the European Union was filed in 2008. “Nothing will happen until 2020,” a staffer told me, “but after that, if we make progress . . .” That’s a pretty big “if.” As it happened, the EU released an update concerning the country’s application that very week. While acknowledging Montenegro’s progress, the commission called out the fact that no senior officials have yet stood trial for the war crimes they allegedly committed in the ’90s. I spent the next two days tramping around the city. The street signs were confusing—some were in Cyrillic, some in the Roman alphabet. Even in the pedestrian-friendly center, where cars are banned in the evenings, sidewalks tapered off without warning, and some streets still had open storm drains of the sort I hadn’t seen since a trip to the Caribbean in the 1970s. As I strolled, I smiled at those whose gaze I met. No one smiled back. The city’s epicenter is a glistening white stone plaza, Trg Republike, surrounded by shops and cafés that were packed with people at all hours. A large video screen atop the casino played an endless loop of commercials. I checked out some of the boutiques, many featuring logowear of dubious provenance. On a recommendation from the staff at the Ziya, I had dinner at the Hemera, the local design hotel. The music on the sound system was a surprising mixture of U.S. soft rock, Sade’s greatest hits, and local mashups (a woman singing, not in English, over a Hall & Oates sample; a white-sounding guy covering Gregory Isaacs’s reggae classic “Night Nurse,” and so on). I ordered the White Montenegro Pasta, since it featured Njeguški prosciutto and cheese (the regional specialties), and a glass of Vranac, the local red wine, which was gutsy and good. From my table on the terrace, I had a ringside view of the street scene. The local guys appeared to travel in packs of three or four, and most wore jeans or tracksuits. When they arrived at the restaurant, they’d sit down together but would say little to one another before pulling out their phones. Across the room, a group of women were likewise lost in their devices. I turned to my own phone and called Zuffer in New York. He confirmed that hanging out in cafés really is the national pastime and suggested that I make a trip to the seaside. The next day, and whenever I craved a jolt of natural splendor, I found myself returning to the roads that run along and across the Moraca River, which winds diagonally through town. Over the centuries, the river has shaved away the limestone riverbed, leaving layers of rock lined with old pines and cypress trees—a welcome slice of wilderness. By Luca Conti/Flickr View of the Moraca River South of the city center, along the river, lies Stara Varos—Old Town—which was the hub of urban life here during the Ottoman era, from the 15th to the 19th century. There’s an old clock tower and a mosque, and as I walked the narrow, winding streets I spied grape-laden trellises, pigeon coops, a chicken yard, and lots of feral cats and dogs. It felt like a country village, even though it’s a short walk from Trg Republike. To try to piece together Podgorica’s crazy quilt of cultural influences—Roman, Slavic, Ottoman, Soviet, to name a few—I visited the Museums and Galleries of Podgorica. The women at the desk seemed flustered, requesting exact change when I purchased a guidebook. While I was there, a young couple hurried through, but otherwise I was alone. There were no guards or surveillance cameras evident, despite the ancient icons and other irreplaceable bits of history on display. I marveled at the delicate Roman glassware unearthed amid the ruins at nearby Doclea, which dated from the 1st century C.E. At the Center for Modern Arts, housed in an erstwhile palace near the river, I had the place to myself, too. Two staffers waved me in, then quickly returned to their office, leaving me to explore the few rooms that were open. Here, too, there were no visible cameras and no one to tell visitors not to touch the art. That night, I had dinner in Old Town at the fabled Pod Volat, where the locals go for special occasions. Since most of the patrons inside were smoking, I opted to sit beneath a sprawling acacia tree on the patio. The menu was a cornucopia of organ meats, and in honor of my WWI vet Grampa, who loved them, I ordered the grilled kidneys. Here, for the first time, strangers approached me. One guy stopped by my table trying to sell me a car air freshener. Another urgently peddled some sort of fashion item in a blue trash bag. (“It is,” he assured me, “excellent design.”) This was also the only place I saw young men actually conversing while out together. That may be because one of them was not actually in the restaurant; he was leaning over the stone wall and chatting with a pair at a table on Pod Volat’s patio.

