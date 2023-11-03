Amsterdam Cut JetBlue’s Summer Flights. But Are They Actually Going Away?

It’s been a busy week for JetBlue.

Not only is the Queens, New York-based airline facing off against the U.S. government in a federal antitrust trial regarding its proposed merger with Spirit, it’s also enmeshed in some transatlantic drama surrounding the elimination of its summer slots at Amsterdam Schiphol, one of Europe’s largest hubs.

In August, JetBlue launched its first routes to the Netherlands with nonstop service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), followed by service from Boston Logan International Airport in September. Now, the airline is among 24 newcomers at Schiphol that were recently denied takeoff and landing rights for summer 2024 by Airport Coordination Netherlands (ACNL), which controls Schiphol’s slots, ACNL managing director Hugo Thomassen confirmed to AFAR.

Airlines were told of ACNL’s new restrictions on November 2, which is the latest development in an ongoing controversy around the Dutch government’s continuing efforts to curb traffic, emissions, and noise at Schiphol.

For now, JetBlue’s new routes from JFK and Boston to Amsterdam are still up and running—at least until the summer high season. But JetBlue’s summer expulsion from Schiphol doesn’t exactly bode well for international travelers hoping to take advantage of the newly added flights between the East Coast and Amsterdam during the high travel season. Up until JetBlue launched its new Boston and New York service to Schiphol, legacy carriers Delta, KLM, and Air France have largely dominated those routes.

“I haven’t seen any analysis on it, but it will almost certainly lead to less choice and fewer flights and less competitiveness and higher fares,” says James Pearson, routes analyst for Simple Flying, a U.K.-based aviation site.

JetBlue and the U.S. government contest the decision

Not surprisingly, JetBlue is pushing back against ACNL’s restrictions—and, according to the U.S. government, its protests have merit. In September, the airline filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) against the Netherlands and the European Union over the Dutch government’s planned cuts at Schiphol, which have received widespread media attention over the last year, claiming they violate the U.S.-EU Air Transport Agreement. It added an additional filing in late October requesting the DOT to ban KLM, the flag carrier of the Netherlands, from JFK if the proposed curbs were implemented, Reuters and other media outlets reported.

On November 3, the DOT issued an order stating that Netherlands government “has imposed an unjustifiable and unreasonable restriction on access of an air carrier to the U.S.-Amsterdam market. We find that this practice, in the totality of the circumstances presented, constitutes violations of the U.S.-EU Agreement, and we conclude that approval of the complaints is warranted.”

In a statement provided to AFAR, JetBlue said its routes to New York and Boston have “already demonstrated a unique value to customers—offering both low fares and great service in a market dominated by [partner airlines KLM, Air France, and Delta]. We look forward to continuing to engage with all stakeholders to ensure that JetBlue can continue to maintain its presence in Amsterdam going forward.”

Other airlines, including KLM, could be affected, too

ACNL’s Thomassen declined to share which other airlines in addition to JetBlue were denied slots at Schiphol this summer, citing commercial confidentiality. But long-standing carriers at Schiphol also stand to be significantly impacted by ACNL’s latest restrictions: Thomassen said 84 airlines with historic slots (also called historical, or permanent, slots) will be required to cut those slots by 3.1 percent starting this summer.

For Dutch flag carrier KLM—which has been one of the most vocal opponents to the capacity cuts at Schiphol, its main hub—those restrictions would amount to about 17 legs per day fewer than prepandemic figures, an airline spokesperson told AFAR. The airline said in a statement that it’s “disappointed” by the ACNL decision.

KLM and other major carriers and industry groups already have instituted legal procedures against the government’s plans to slash capacity at Schiphol, which propose eventually reducing flights to 452,500 per year, nearly 10 percent below 2019 levels.

It’s unclear when JetBlue would return to Amsterdam Schipol following its summer hiatus. But no doubt that the carrier is eager to maintain—and expand—its presence in Europe, following its entry into the region with its first transatlantic routes to London in 2021 and newly launched service to Paris in summer 2023, followed by its two newest Europe routes: Dublin and Scotland, which are slated to take off in spring 2024.