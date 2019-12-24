The First Mars-Inspired Village on Earth Will Open in the Not-So-Distant Future

The new decade is set to usher in a groundbreaking era for space travel, with major conquests like the first luxury space hotel and a multiday Earth orbit tour on the horizon (if all goes as planned). While some companies are currently focused on launching travelers into outer space, others are dedicated to bringing cosmic environments to Earth for inhabitants of our planet to explore. One such company is Interstellar Lab, a Paris-based research studio that recently announced plans to build the world’s first space-inspired village in California’s Mojave Desert.

Dubbed EBIOS (Experimental Bio-regenerative Station), the terrestrial village will consist of a network of self-sustaining biomes designed to produce and recycle water, food, and energy for 100 people within the “closed loop environment.” Interstellar Lab has worked closely with NASA to create EBIOS, which when finished will include a number of space-settlement technologies to research how future generations could inhabit Mars, including plant growth systems, 3-D printing technologies, and tools for analyzing human behavior in a closed environment.

Courtesy of Interstellar Lab Interstellar Lab worked closely with NASA to create the EBIOS village. Each station will contain a science center, an art and music center, and a hospitality center.

While all of this is undoubtedly exciting, the most astounding part of the endeavor is that after its completion, EBIOS won’t just be for scientists and astronauts—the futuristic facility will be open for half of each year to anyone who wants to take part in experiencing what future settlement on other planets might look like. Each space-influenced station will feature a science center for astronaut training, research, and agriculture; an art and music center; and a hospitality center (or accommodation). What’s more: The network of self-sustaining structures will be built to ensure a carbon-neutral footprint.

Courtesy of Interstellar Lab For half of each year, EBIOS will be open for travelers to book stays.

The goal is for construction on the first EBIOS village to start in 2021, according to Interstellar Lab founder Barbara Belvisi.

So, curious travelers: Watch this space. (Pun intended.)

