Use all those IHG bonus points for free nights at hotels like the Six Senses Shaharut in Israel, which opened in 2021.

Those points are good toward stays at Indigo Hotels, InterContinental, Six Senses, Kimpton, and more.

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Compensation may impact how an offer is presented. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team. The InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) just relaunched its cobranded Chase cards, IHG® Rewards Traveler Credit Card and IHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card, in late March 2022 with major new benefits and competitive earnings structures. The no-annual-fee IHG Rewards Traveler Credit Card follows this year’s trend of best-ever introductory bonuses. You’ll earn 120,000 IHG points after spending $2,000 in eligible purchases on the card in the first three months of card membership. Its big sister—the IHG Rewards Premier Credit Card—commands an annual fee of $99 but comes with a 140,000-point introductory offer and the type of benefits usually associated with high annual fee cards. Think: five points per dollar spent on travel and dining, up to a $100 statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, and Platinum Elite status within the IHG portfolio.

At press time, the greater portfolio of IHG hotels and resorts spans 18 brands, from Intercontinental to Kimpton to Six Senses to Indigo Hotels, with 6,000-plus properties globally. IHG points can be redeemed for stays at any of these hotels, depending on award availability. IHG uses dynamic pricing for its award nights, with the number of points required based on factors like peak versus off-peak season and the property’s going rate in dollars. That said, in the most general sense, standard rooms cost between 10,000 points per night and 120,000 points per night, depending on the hotel. For example, we found rooms in June 2022 at the Six Senses Laamu Maldives, which typically cost more than $1,000 per night, for 100,000 points per night. That same month, rooms in South Beach, Miami are going for under 40,000 points per night at both the Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach and Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South Beach. Keep reading to find out more about the two revamped IHG cards and their limited-time welcome bonuses. IHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card Best for: IHG loyalists (or even those who occasionally stay at properties within the IHG portfolio) who can take advantage of the card’s great perks and earnings potential. Welcome offer: Earn 140,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months. (The standard offer is typically 125,000 miles.) Annual fee: $99 Earn points: Earn 26 points per dollar (yes, you read that correctly) on purchases made at IHG hotels and resorts and five points per dollar on all non-IHG travel, dining, and gas. Earn three points per dollar on everything else. Put in perspective, the previous version of the card only allotted one point per dollar spent on non-IHG travel and everyday purchases, and two points per dollar on dining and gas.

