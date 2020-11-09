How Airport XpresSpas Could Help Restart Travel Amid a Pandemic

Coming to an airport near you: COVID-19 testing and flu shots ... at the spa.

At the start of 2020, the outlook for airport wellness brand XpresSpa Group was downright rosy. The company was in the midst of a renaissance as it introduced newly renovated airport spa locations and enhanced products such as sleep and meditation offerings, the latter in partnership with Calm.com. The sky was the limit. Then, the coronavirus pandemic took hold. “Starting in March 2019 we had 10 straight months of positive sales into the new year. We raised sales, we cut costs, and we were about to turn and be profitable in 2020—and then COVID came in,” recalls XpresSpa Group CEO Doug Satzman. He had been brought onboard in February 2019 to help turn around the world’s largest airport health and wellness operator after the business had experienced 18 months of earnings losses. But as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world, “airport traffic fell ... and by [the] end of March 2020, we closed all of our units globally because we were deemed nonessential use—appropriately so,” says Satzman. Any frequent traveler in the United States is likely familiar with the XpresSpa brand, whether or not they’ve actually popped in for a massage. Pre-COVID, the company had grown to encompass 50 locations in 25 airports globally that offered pampering-on-the-go services such as massages, manicures, pedicures, haircuts, styling, facials, and waxing. But when its locations were all forced to close and revenue dropped essentially to zero, XpresSpa Group had to furlough 95 percent of its company—a tale that is all too familiar to travel and hospitality businesses during the pandemic. Left with just a skeleton staff to “keep the lights on,” Satzman recalls a light-bulb moment: a way to reinvent the company as one that’s not just relevant for travelers, but essential.

“Our board chairman Bruce Bernstein came up with the idea. [He said], ‘Hey, since we have this real estate in airports, which is hard to come by, could we convert some of them into COVID testing centers?’ That then began a new project. We went from idea to concept to pilot in 75 days and got our first XpresCheck COVID testing center up and operating in JFK Terminal 4 by the end of June,” says Satzman. In April, the company hired Dr. Lewis Lipsey, MD, to serve as the company’s chief medical director, charged with working with health care officials to help design safe and compliant testing protocols. In June 2020, XpresSpa formally launched its new brand, XpresCheck, with the unveiling of a COVID-19 testing center at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in the Terminal 4 arrivals hall, presecurity, so that that anyone can access it, whether they are flying into or out of Terminal 4 or not. “Testing is one piece of the puzzle, but it’s a very important piece” COVID-19 testing has increasingly become a tool for safely reopening destinations and for reassuring travelers, especially fliers, during the coronavirus pandemic. “Testing is one piece of the puzzle, but it’s a very important piece. It doesn’t provide guarantees that someone isn’t a carrier getting on a flight . . . but it reduces risk dramatically and I know it helps restore confidence in people traveling,” says Satzman. For instance, as of November 4, New York no longer requires travelers from high-risk states to quarantine for 14 days. Instead, travelers from out of state—and returning New Yorkers who left for more than 24 hours—will need to show two separate negative COVID tests. Additionally, states such as Hawaii and Alaska have COVID-19 testing requirements, as do a growing number of international destinations that are working to safely reopen to travelers. While the world eagerly awaits additional progress toward a coronavirus vaccine, testing appears to be an intermediary solution to reigniting travel that governments, airlines, and airports are increasingly embracing. This is where XpresCheck comes in. The initial idea was to convert existing (and temporarily closed) XpresSpa storefronts into XpresCheck locations, but JFKIAT, which operates JFK’s Terminal 4, wanted a location that was more accessible to a greater number of travelers—presecurity (XpresSpa’s Terminal 4 location is postsecurity). So, XpresCheck developed a modular unit that could be installed in any available space inside airports to carry out COVID-19 testing.

