Your Best Family Travel Photos Can Win You a Free Vacation Rental

If you're anything like us, you love going through your old travel photos. And now you have a great excuse to go back through them (yet again), thanks to a fun photo contest hosted by vacation rental platform Vrbo.

The company is offering the chance to win one of 25 vacation home getaways worth up to $5,000 each, to celebrate being in business for 25 years.

To enter, participants just need to post a throwback vacation photo on Instagram or Facebook between now and October 18, 2020, and tag it with #VrboTurns25. Only one submission per person is allowed, even if you have multiple social media accounts—violations will be disqualified. The post must be public. The contest is open to legal residents of the United States and Canada who are 18 or older.

The photo has to be an original shot by you or by a family member who has given you permission to enter the photograph in the contest. It should not depict any identifiable person who has not provided their consent. The photo should be family-friendly—keep it clean, folks.

Vrbo will choose 25 winners who will be able to pick one of 25 vacation pads. The photos will be judged on the following criteria: their ability to express the importance of family and family connections; a depiction of a vacation rental in a way that demonstrates family connections; the memorable nature of the photograph; and the quality of the photograph.