How to See Mars During Its Closest Approach to Earth in 15 Years

This Friday, July 27, 2018, Mars will be brighter in the night sky than it has been in 15 years due to an astronomical event called opposition, which occurs when Earth passes directly between the sun and the red planet, or when Mars is directly opposite the sun in our sky.

In 2003, Mars came within 34.6 million miles of Earth, the closest the planets have been in 60,000 years. While this week’s event won’t break that record—that won’t happen until August 28, 2287, NASA says—it will be just 35.8 million miles away, making it brighter than Jupiter, which usually outshines the fourth planet from the sun.

It’s no coincidence that my launch and Mars Close Approach are both in the same year. Every 26 months #Mars & #Earth come closest to each other in their orbits. This is one of the reasons why I launched just before Mars Close Approach. More: https://t.co/nQhFY8cWTH pic.twitter.com/02Joqsn7df — NASAInSight (@NASAInSight) July 20, 2018

Here’s how to see the astronomical event later this week.

What night can you see Mars the best?

Technically, Mars will be closest to Earth at 3:50 a.m. EST on July 31, according to Space.com, and will appear brighter in the sky between July 21 and August 3. But the best viewing opportunities will occur the night of July 27, when you can not only see Mars at its brightest but also take in July’s full moon, which happens to be the longest lunar eclipse of the century.

Where can you see Mars?