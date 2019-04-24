How to See—and Photograph—Japan’s Surviving Ancient Rituals

Geisha. Samurai. Monks. Falconers. In Japan, the modern practitioners of these ancient roles and rituals help keep traditions alive, from one generation to the next.

For the past 25 years, renowned U.S. photographer Everett Kennedy Brown, an expat in Japan, has documented various Japanese individuals who passionately maintain their ancestral ways of life. His subjects include the descendants of an Edo period samurai clan in Soma, Fukushima; followers of Shugendo (an ancient religion that incorporates elements of Shintoism with Buddhism) in the Three Sacred Mountains of Dewa; and a 10th-generation kimono designer and obi maker at the helm of a 280-year-old atelier in Kyoto.

“This is not cosplay,” Kennedy Brown says in regard to the ways his subjects are represented. “These local families are seriously maintaining their hundreds-of-years-old traditions.”

Photo by Everett Kennedy Brown, courtesy of InsideJapan Tours A village fisherman disposes of clam organs at a fishery in Moune Bay, in Japan’s Miyagi prefecture.

Culture-focused photography tours

Even for the most culturally conscious travelers, it can be difficult to gain intimate access to unfamiliar communities in which hyper-traditional lifestyles are upheld. And that’s especially so when those ways of life are connected to sacred beliefs or when language barriers are a factor.

On two specially curated photography expeditions with award-winning travel specialists InsideJapan Tours, Kennedy Brown will help facilitate those connections for small groups of photography-minded travelers. The tours, which allow up to 12 people per group, will tap into the deep local relationships that Kennedy Brown has cultivated after years of pursuing his individual photography in addition to serving as an advisor at the International Center for Japanese Culture.

Photo by Everett Kennedy Brown, courtesy of InsideJapan Tours Japan’s Shiozawa village is famous for the “Yuki-zarashi” fabric-making process. Here, a kimono weaver places silk and hemp fabric above the snow to remove impurities.

ighlights from the 12-day “Portraits of Japan” expedition and the newly launched “Spirit of Samurai” tour (each are 12 days) include visits to a fishing village in the Miyagi prefecture, to a renowned textile-making community in the Niigata province, as well as to a kendo (Japanese martial arts) school in the Fukushima prefecture.

