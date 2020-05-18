How to Pretend You’re in Puerto Rico at Home

We might not be able to visit Puerto Rico right now, but we CAN create our very own beach (and other island experiences).

During quarantine, use this itinerary with tips from locals to recreate the best parts of a day in San Juan from the safety and comfort of your own home.

Years before I took my first trip to Puerto Rico, I’d heard about the food. Mofongo, asopao, tostones—such lyrical names—were part of my partner’s life growing up with a dad born on the island. But it wasn’t until we traveled to Puerto Rico with her family—her dad’s first trip back since he was a boy—that I truly fell for the cuisine and the island that created it. We savored mofongo, that garlicky mashed plantain dish, while looking over the Caribbean, and dipped into bowls of asopao, rich with chicken and olives, at a little cafeteria in Old San Juan. The streets of Santurce, where street art thrives, are linked forever in my mind to José Enrique’s addicting fried fish. I think of the soft-sand beaches east of San Juan and remember the intoxicating smoothies we’d order each morning from street vendors. And we only recently polished off the last few bottles of pepper-infused vinegar we picked up in Ponce, the island’s second-largest city. Just because we can’t visit the island right now doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the best, and tastiest, parts of a Puerto Rican vacation. With the help of local writers and other Puerto Rican hospitality experts, we’ve created an itinerary for recreating the perfect day in San Juan right at home. I promise you’ll eat well. 8 a.m. Perfect your café con leche Most Spanish-speaking countries have their own version of the milky coffee brew, and Puerto Rico is no exception. Making a traditional cup requires a colador, or coffee sock, a reusable net-like filter that sounds . . . footy but makes a wonderfully smooth cup of coffee. Here’s how to make the perfect brew, according to Amanda Muñoz, a barista at Hacienda Muñoz, her family’s coffee plantation 40 minutes south of San Juan. Use two tablespoons of ground coffee for every six ounces of water. In a small saucepan, bring the water to a simmer, add the coffee, and simmer while stirring for one minute. Remove from the heat and let sit, stirring occasionally for one minute, then filter through your coffee sock. Flair comes in the form of leche: “Milk is a more personal touch,” Muñoz says. “The amount used will depend on the person’s taste, but the temperature is important.” You want to keep milk below 120 degrees F (for reference, milk simmers at 195 degrees F). Heat milk on the stove—whisking to create foam—or in a microwave for two minutes. If using a microwave, stir the milk every 15 seconds to keep it from boiling. Pour milk into coffee until it meets your required look—I like mine a dark taupe—sit back and caffeinate. Buy now: Coffee Sock, $7, amazon.com

Buy now: Hacienda Muñoz “Traditional Coffee” beans, $8, cafehaciendamunoz.store Photo by Shutterstock Puerto Rico's iconic—and crazy delicious—Mallorca buns take a little time to make but are worth every second. 8:02 a.m. . . . Then pair it with an iconic pastry Hear that? It’s your café con leche begging for a buddy. In San Juan, you’d go to a panadería or a diner, such as Cafeteria Mallorca, for its namesake pastry: a pillowy bun shaped like a Princess Leia coil and dusted with powdered sugar. So why not get your mallorca on at home? You’ve got nothing but time, baby. Saveur has an excellent recipe. Just be prepared: They need at least 2.5 hours of rising time. Eat your hard-won buns plain; split, buttered, and griddled like writer Mireya Navarro; or as a traditional breakfast sandwich with ham and swiss cheese. If you go savory, don’t skip the powdered sugar, strange as it might sound. And if you’re feeling lazy, and have extra dough to spend, you could always order mallorca from another San Juan institution, Panificadora Pepin. Buy now: Panificadora Pepin Mallorca, from $5 (plus very expensive shipping), mallorcastogo.com Courtesy of Beautiful Destinations The murals of Santurce. Ready to take a virtual tour? 9 a.m. Soak up the street art On our trip, we’d wake up early to wander the San Juan streets, admiring the colors, the doors, and the street art before it got too hot in the day. It’s no secret that some of the most interesting art can be found in the neighborhood of Santurce. Recreate that experience at home by going deep into the Instagram feeds of some of San Juan’s best artists, many of whom have created murals in Santurce. Moriviví: This all-female collective and activism group creates large-scale murals that highlight social issues, create community, and celebrate women and motherhood.

