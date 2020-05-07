How to Pretend You’re in New Orleans at Home

So much of New Orleans’s charm comes from its atmosphere—more than the museums or activities or sights, the city’s allure is based on its friendly, funky attitude. While New Orleans definitely enjoys a rollicking Saturday night bacchanal, it also shows up to church on Sunday (or fully intends to). Locals dress in shorts and flip-flops one day and a seersucker suit or ironed sundress the next. They enjoy the finer things in life but are not too fancy to slog through the Jazz Fest mud to see a good act. Embrace the whimsy and culture of the city and recreate a day, hot, boozy, and fun, in your own home.

Let’s get in the mood with a few words from writer Flannery O’Connor:

“If I had to live in a city I think I would prefer New Orleans to any other—both Southern and Catholic and with indications that the Devil’s existence is freely recognized.” —Flannery O’Connor from a November 24, 1962, letter to John Hawkes

Photo by Kelli Hayden/Shutterstock Imagine the Mississippi rolling along as you eat your homemade beignets.

8:30 a.m. Make a delicious mess

Since you can’t stroll down to Café du Monde for breakfast right now, let’s make the beignets and coffee at home. Get ready for the inevitable powdered sugar facial when you bite into the hot, puffy square of fried dough. Make your regular coffee but add a mug to your collection that reminds you of early mornings (or late nights) spent fueling up at the open-air café at the edge of the Mississippi on Jackson Square.

Do not eat quickly. Put the beignet on a plate and sit down. It’s way too early to listen to anything Dixieland, but a little Allen Toussaint gets you in the mood and humming tunes that this homegrown genius wrote, like “Lipstick Traces,” “Southern Nights,” and “Brickyard Blues.”

Buy It: Beignet mix, $4, cafedumonde.com; Café du Monde logo mug, $5, cafedumonde.com

Courtesy of Atlas Beads What goes with everything? Mardi Gras beads.

9:30 a.m. Dress for the heat

Assume it’s going to be humid and dress accordingly. (Turn up the heat and run a steamy shower for atmosphere.)

The most iconic New Orleans item to wear, of course, is a string of Mardi Gras beads. If you’ve got some of the souvenir beads hanging from the knob of your closet door or the corner of a mirror, dust them off and pull them on.

If you don’t have any, don’t buy more plastic. Besides the carbon footprint associated with plastic, Mardi Gras beads aren’t great for the city. So forgo plastic and turn to a local company, Atlas Beads, instead. Atlas contracts with Ugandan makers to produce colorful Mardi Gras beads from recycled newspaper. The beads come in various designs and the signature gold, purple, and green colors, and you can don them every time you feel a party coming on.

Buy It: Mardi Gras beads made from newspaper, $12, atlasbeads.com

Gentlemen, pair your beads with a tee shirt and shorts. Dirty Coast, a cool little French Quarter shop that carries locally made products (like books, posters, coasters, hot sauces, and barware), has some ideas, including ones emblazoned with local messaging like Let’s Eat Lunch and Talk About Dinner and Yeah You Right.

Buy It: Dirty Coast T-shirts, $20–$28, dirtycoast.com

Courtesy of Trashy Diva Slip into something that purrs.

For the delicate flowers among us who want to embrace our inner Blanche DuBois, NOLA-based Trashy Diva has ladylike (and other decidedly less ladylike) things. Like a dreamy ’40s-style robe, made of pale georgette with a curve-flattering cut, just perfect for lounging and sipping cool drinks.

Buy It: 1940s long robe, $220, trashydiva.com

10 a.m. Meet the locals

Get to know the city a little better by browsing NOLAbeings on Instagram. Modeled after the wildly popular Humans of New York feed, each NOLAbeings post is a portrait of a local and a first-person snippet that reveals who they are. Look at those faces!

All-day soundtrack: Live music is an unalienable right for any visitor to New Orleans. During the lockdown, local radio station WWOZ has been serving up the best music all day every day, including eight days of programming that it called Jazz Festing in Place during which it broadcast live performances from previous Jazz Fests.

Right now the station has settled into a daily schedule with timed slots for live virtual performances from a variety of local musicians, complete with a virtual tip jar. Tune in and enjoy the local talent all day long.

12 p.m. Open wide

A favorite New Orleans lunch is a drippy wedge of a muffuletta sandwich from Central Grocery. For the uninitiated, a muffuletta is a BIG cold cut (salami, prosciutto, mortadella) and mozzarella sandwich on a round loaf of sesame-seed bread, spread with a magical olive relish that really makes the separate ingredients sing. No one can eat a whole one. Central Grocery will happily send you a sandwich but it feeds 6 to 8 people, so unless you’re quarantining with a crowd, that’s probably not ideal. A less over-the-top option would be to follow Emeril Lagasse’s recipe on Foodandwine.com, which spells out how to achieve the magic yourself. (Another evil shortcut is to make or obtain some good olive relish and put that on any meat and/or cheese sandwich and call it a muffuletta. To quote Emeril: Bam.)

Buy It: Central Grocery muffuletta sandwich 2-pack (feeds 6–8 people), $109, goldbelly.com; Central Grocery muffuletta olive salad (2 pints), $44, goldbelly.com

1 p.m. See the sights/sites

The Historic New Orleans Collection has put some of its venerable and extensive archives online.

Swing by and watch:

A flavorful 2015 oral history from the late, great chef Leah Chase about moving to the French Quarter at 16 years old and starting work at restaurants, making her way from an ambitious teenage waitress (“I was there with two other girls. . . . We ran that floor, you hear me?”) to world-renowned chef and restaurateur.

A seven-minute YouTube clip of a Mardi Gras Indian parade on St. Joseph’s Night, 1970, full of images of ersatz war bonnets with sequins, raucous music, ’70s fashions on the bystanders. The nighttime footage, with march participants and viewers moving in and out of the camera’s spotlight, has a dreamlike feeling.

3 p.m. Break it up

Do you like sweet or salty snacks? For the tribe that prefers salty and greasy (and doesn’t mind a kick of pepper), the snack of choice is the New Orleans–made Zapp’s Voodoo Chips. Allegedly, the recipe was born when the spices of all the other Zapps potato chip flavors accidentally mixed together, so the Voodoo chips have a smoky sweet barbecue taste with tart vinegar and salt flavor, finished with a slow burn of jalapeño.

Buy It: Zapp’s Voodoo Chips, 5 oz. bag from $3, cajungrocer.com

Of course, others can’t get enough sweet, and pralines could not technically get sweeter. Loretta’s isn’t open, but it will ship you a dozen. (And for the record, they’re pronounced PRAH-leens.)

Buy It: A dozen Loretta’s pralines, $32, lorettaspralines.com

3:30 p.m. Put on your funky walking shoes

WWOZ’s fantastic digital project, A Closer Walk, has mapped the city’s deep connection to music. Choose a neighborhood and get a “curated tour” of the significant sites, taking in murals, juke joints, Masonic lodges, parks, historic houses, museums, and record shops. Or begin with a deep dive on a specific place—a mural you remember, or Ernie K-Doe’s Mother-in-Law Lounge or a cemetery—and its connection to the city’s history is revealed, including video and song clips. Prepare to walk many miles on this mesmerizing map-based site.

Photo by Alex Utter Enjoy a little local history from a double rocks glass.

5:30 p.m. Make your first cocktail a doozy