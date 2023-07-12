The Outstanding in the Field Dinner Series Is Back—and You Can Still Get Tickets

At McCabe Ranch, a sprawling cattle farm nestled into the base of the cosmically beautiful Elk Mountain range near Snowmass, Colorado, roughly 200 diners gathered recently for a farm-to-table dinner of house-made sourdough, red wine–braised beef cheek, and gala apple tart with streusel topping and Boulder-foraged rosehip-infused chantilly cream. It was one of 77 Outstanding in the Field events (a roving, outdoor dinner series) that will be taking place across the United States, Canada, Europe, and South Africa this year, wherein celebrated chefs from the area prepare a multicourse family-style meal with locally sourced ingredients.

“Outstanding in the Field was founded to connect diners to the origins of their food and to create an experience that is in harmony with its environment,” Jim Denevan, who started Outstanding in the Field in 1999, told AFAR. “The communal seating, interactions with the farmers and producers, and guided farm tours encourage guests to interact, share stories, and develop a deeper appreciation for the food, the people, and the values that underpin the farm-to-table movement. Every guest experience is unique, but many will attest to having made new friends and to have gained an appreciation for the hard-working hands that feed them.“

While the Snowmass event took place in a historic barn, others will be held in vineyards, at ranches, on beaches, atop mountains, and in the middle of downtown streets. Regardless of the venue, all the diners are seated at a single, long, communal table.

Outstanding in the Field events often take place among visually striking surroundings. Photo by Ilana Freddye

This season, the focus is on handmade and local contributions by makers and purveyors, including a slew of new female winemakers, oyster farmers, and artisanal cheese makers. Among them are James Beard Foundation Award nominees, such as Rob Rubba of Michelin-starred Oyster Oyster; Renee Touponce of Port of Call and Oyster Club; Michael Diaz De Leon of Brutø; and Rene Andrade of Bacanora. Other notable chefs include Alex Hong of Michelin-starred Sorrel, Eric Adjepong, a Bravo Top Chef finalist, and Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski, the married duo from Michelin-starred and James Beard Award–winning State Bird Provisions.

“We look for chefs from around the world who, like us, enjoy showcasing dedicated farmers and ingredients grown with intent and who prioritize local sourcing in their own practice,” Denevan said. “Our guest chefs have a deep understanding of how to curate menus that highlight the natural beauty and quality of the produce. They are known for their creativity and innovation in the culinary world and bring fresh perspectives, unique flavor combinations, and unexpected culinary techniques to the table.”

The series kicked off on May 13 at Markegard Family Grass-Fed near Half Moon Bay, California, and will end on November 19 at Pie Ranch near Pescadero, California. Typically, events sell out quickly, but there are currently still tickets available for most dates.

Here’s what you need to know about getting a ticket for Outstanding in the Field in the 2023 season.

How to book Outstanding in the Field

Reservations for the remaining Outstanding in the Field events can be made on the 2023 tour page up to 24 hours prior to the dinner. Some of the events have already sold out, so it’s a good idea to book as soon as possible. If your preferred date no longer has tickets, you can join the waiting list to be notified if more tickets become available for sale. There are no refunds, but would-be guests are welcome to transfer their tickets to someone else.

How much Outstanding in the Field costs

Tickets for Outstanding in the Field start at $375 per person and include a welcome reception with wine and an assortment of passed appetizers, a farm tour (if the event is on a farm), and a four-course dinner, including dessert with wine pairings. Between 130 and 200 people attend each event, which lasts roughly five hours.

Outstanding in the Field has become a global collection of food-focused gatherings with international events. Photo by Neringa Greiciute

Outstanding in the Field 2023 dates and locations

Rockies

Europe

Midwest

Canada

Northeast

Mid-Atlantic

South/Southwest

California

Africa

