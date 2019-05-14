How to Get Serious Loyalty Mileage From Your Lyft Ride

There’s now yet another way your Lyft ride can do double duty for you as both a ride service and a way to accumulate loyalty points. A new partnership with the Hilton Honors loyalty program allows you to link your Hilton Honors and Lyft accounts so that you can earn Hilton Honors points for up to $10,000 in Lyft spend per year in the United States and Canada.

Once you link the accounts and confirm your Hilton Honors account number, you can earn three points for every dollar spent on a private Lyft ride and two points for every dollar spent on shared Lyft rides (this applies to the base fare, but excludes taxes, fees, tolls, and tips).

The Hilton Honors option is the latest in a string of loyalty partnerships that Lyft has forged in the past few years allowing riders to earn points during their drive. If you’d rather opt for flight miles, both Delta and JetBlue cooperate with Lyft as well—Delta linked up with Lyft in May 2017, following a similar move by JetBlue in November 2016.

And you don’t have to choose which rewards program you want your Lyft ride to go toward—riders can earn points and miles across Lyft partners, so you could be gaining Hilton Honors points and JetBlue miles from the same ride, according to Lyft.