How to Experience San Miguel de Allende Like a Tequila Distiller

Mexico’s first female distiller calls the colonial city her spiritual home—and she’s not the only one.

There’s something about San Miguel de Allende. It may look like any other Mexican mountain city at first, but generations of artists have fallen in love with the sunset-colored houses and the charming cobblestone streets. There is an ineffable something about this UNESCO World Heritage city that even badass lady distiller Bertha González has a hard time explaining: “It really is a magic city,” she insists again and again. And it must be, if González and her artisanal tequila brand, Casa Dragones, call a city located 250 miles from the Tequila region their “spiritual home.” González grew up in Mexico City and discovered her love for tequila (the industry as well as the drink) in her late teens. After becoming the first woman to be certified as a master distiller, she and entrepreneur Bob Pittman launched Casa Dragones Joven tequila in 2009 and chose San Miguel as home base for their brand. But while González had spent her teenage years piling into the car with friends for weekend trips to San Miguel de Allende, a love of the city wasn’t the only reason Casa Dragones set up shop in the sleepy place. Photo courtesy of Casa Dragones Bertha Gonzales

San Miguel's temperate weather, bohemian vibe, and plethora of rooftops with sunset views has made the city a popular “secret” vacation destination and retirement spot for Mexicans and ex-pats alike since the 1950s. But under that mellow surface, San Miguel de Allende been a hotspot for artists and revolutionaries going all the way back to the Mexican War for Independence. The humble textile town became legendary when the city’s most celebrated son, Ignacio Allende, helped lead the charge against the Spanish crown, aided by his elite cavalry, Los Dragones. It was that deep-seeded Mexican pride that resonated with Casa Dragones, because González is a bit of a champion herself—a tequila champion. From the beginning, González has believed in the responsibility of the agave distillate industry to establish tequila as a source of pride, and to become a contender on the global spirits stage—and that includes both mezcal and tequila. "Tequila doesn't belong to anyone, it belongs to Mexico," González says. And maybe that's why San Miguel is such a perfect home for the brand: this fierce commitment to elevating traditional Mexican art and culture as a source of national pride is palpable throughout San Miguel. Despite a new wave of luxury artisans and patriotic sentiments, San Miguel is still a small town that values community, camraderie, and coming together over a meal and a glass of tequila. San Miguel's craftspeople—both Mexican and honorary Mexican—focus on paying homage to the area’s history while staying true to the city’s good taste. Yes it can be hip, and yes it can be chic, but even then, the community doesn’t take itself too seriously. What's important is that, as Gonzales says, “it doesn’t matter where you come from, we all come together in San Miguel.”

So how do you explore the new and hip San Miguel like a tequila distiller? Photo by Maggie Fuller An art gallery at Hotel Matilda Snag a table at Aperí, the acclaimed restaurant attached to San Miguel’s first design hotel, Dos Casas. Architect and entrepreneur Alberto Laposse transformed his personal home, complete with 1930’s Bauhaus furniture, into the hotel six years ago, launching a wave of new design-focused hotels and restaurants. Years later, Aperí—helmed by Top Chef Mexico contender Matteo Salas—is one of the city’s hottest restaurants. The constantly-changing menu focuses on fresh flavors and innovative techniques, all while incorporating traditional Mexican ingredients. If you’re feeling brave, go for anything with huitlacoche. Grab brunch at Cumpanio. Another Laposse enterprise, Cumpanio started as a beloved artisanal bakery and has since grown into a popular brunch spot. Steps from the main square, the bar (well-stocked with Casa Dragones tequila) is a perfect place for an afternoon Bloody María.

