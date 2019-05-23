How to Book an Uber Submarine to the Great Barrier Reef

Ridesharing app Uber has partnered with Queensland, Australia, to offer a temporary submarine service, aka a Scuber, for the Great Barrier Reef.

From May 27 to June 18, 40 riders will be able to request the underwater experience through the Uber app—the experience will cost $2,060 for two riders (or about $1,000 each) and will include a pickup, a helicopter ride to and from the submarine location, a one-hour submarine ride, and a drop-off back at the original pickup address with Uber. All passengers have to be at least 18 years old.

The Scuber will be made available to Uber riders in the city of Gladstone on May 27 through June 3 (excluding May 29 and June 1) and to Uber riders in the Australian municipalities of Cairns, Port Douglas, or Palm Cove on June 9, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, and 18. Riders in Gladstone will be taken to Heron Island, and those from Cairns, Port Douglas, or Palm Cove will be taken to Agincourt Reef.

Courtest of Tourism and Events Queensland Uber riders in Gladstone, Australia, can request a submarine ride around Heron Island.

Here’s how it will work: The Scuber booking will be made available at 7:30 a.m. each morning. Riders need to enter “Great Barrier Reef” as their destination in the Uber app to request a Scuber ride. At least one request will be accepted each day on a first-come-first-served basis, and riders must be available to travel at 9 a.m. on the day they select their Scuber ride. They will be returned back to their original pickup address by 4:30 p.m. on the day of travel. The actual submarine will be operated by Aquatica Submarines.

Courtesy of Tourism and Events Queensland No diving or scuba gear required