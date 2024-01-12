Türkiye Drops Visa Requirement for Travelers from the U.S. and Canada

For travelers keen on seeing the soaring Byzantine dome of Hagia Sophia and the bustling marketplaces of Istanbul, touring the ancient city of Ephesus, and soaring above the unique honeycombed landscape of Cappadocia in a hot air balloon, there’s good news: It is now easier and cheaper to visit Türkiye.

As of January 1, U.S. travelers no longer need to apply for an e-visa in advance of visiting. Eliminating the bureaucratic hurdle also means removing the $52 fee.

“Americans vacationing in Türkiye no longer require a visa to visit what has become one of America’s favorite overseas travel destinations,” Go Türkiye, the country’s tourism board, wrote in a press release. “2023 was the best year ever for American tourism to Türkiye, and with the cancellation of the visa requirement, 2024 is expected to be even bigger.”

For American travelers, this new decree means they can visit Türkiye as easily as any Western European country—they simply have to show up. They will, however, still need a passport that is valid for at least six more months and has a minimum of one blank page for entry and exit stamps, according to the U.S. Department of State.

It’s worth noting that American travelers can only spend 90 days within every 180-day period in Türkiye without a visa. According to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Türkiye, those who overstay the 90 days will be fined upon departure (the sum depends on the length of overstay) and may also be banned from re-entering Türkiye for up to six months.

In addition to lifting the visa requirement for U.S. travelers, Türkiye also waived the prerequisite for nationals of Bahrain, Canada, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. There are now roughly 80 countries that Türkiye allows to visit visa-free. (The others are largely concentrated in Europe, South America, and the Middle East.)

This will also make it easier for travelers to participate in Turkish Airlines’ free stopover program, wherein any passenger with at least a 20-hour connection period in Istanbul qualifies for the “Stopover in Istanbul” benefit. It includes a hotel room completely free of charge (with economy-class passengers being awarded one night in a four-star hotel and business-class fliers getting two nights in a five-star hotel).

While Türkiye is waiving its visa requirement, Brazil is about to reintroduce one. Starting April 10, 2024, nationals from the United States will be required to come equipped with an e-visa to enter Brazil; it will cost $81 and is valid for 10 years, allowing for multiple entries during that time frame.