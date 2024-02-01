Travel InspirationOutdoor Adventure
By Mazuba Kapambwe
  •  February 01, 2024

How 2 People Are Making 63 National Parks More Accessible for People of Color

Disappointed by the low percentages of people of color visiting U.S. national parks, Diamon Clark and Kristen Walker are creating a sense of ownership through Our Parks Too.

Our-Parks-Too-Founders.jpg

Diamon Clark (left) and Kristen Walker met during the pandemic and realized they wanted to work together.

Courtesy Our Parks Too

In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic made clear just how important large open spaces were for physical and mental well-being: More than half of all Americans participated in outdoor recreation. Kristen Walker and Diamon Clark were two of those millions of participants, joining Washington, D.C.–based bike rides and hikes to stay tethered to community. On one of those hikes—organized by nonprofit Soul Trak Outdoors, which works to connect people of color to outdoor spaces—the two met and “immediately hit it off,” Clark says.

Both Clark and Walker grew up exploring the outdoors, and they work in adjacent fields: Clark has a degree in environmental studies and has been working as an environmental educator for a decade; Walker is an animal scientist who is pursuing a PhD in bioenvironmental science. Both of them were disappointed by statistics showing that 23 percent of visitors to the country’s 63 national parks were people of color, though they make up roughly 40 percent of the population. (In 2018, 6 percent of the visitors to the national park system identified as Black.) Says Walker, “I wanted to play a role in changing the narrative of who belongs in these spaces.”

Within a few days of their initial meeting, Walker shared with Clark an idea that had been brewing: What about starting a campaign? One primarily geared toward African Americans to foster a sense of ownership of national parks and to combat the idea that outdoor spaces are only accessible to white Americans with monetary privilege? Clark was on board, and Our Parks Too! was officially born. In December 2022, they obtained funding from the Sierra Club, which enabled them to begin their travels.

IMG_3596-(1).jpg

Walker and Clark have a goal of visiting all of the 63 national parks.

Through their website, Instagram, and the Sierra Club YouTube channel, Clark and Walker document their trips to national parks, which have included New River Gorge, Shenandoah, Congaree, Mammoth Cave, Hot Springs, and Cuyahoga National Parks. There are also more than 400 national park units in the system, including seashores, forests, and sites, and the duo has been visiting them, too.

Walker and Clark view their digital documentation of their travels as a modern-day outdoors Green Book, an annual guidebook published in the 1960s for African American road travelers. As they see it, their work provides increased visibility and inspiration for people of color to venture into national parks. In addition to documenting their trips and sharing some of the early history of the parks, they curate itineraries for people who want to visit national parks but aren’t sure where to start, and provide information on access, lodging, and cost, plus tips. They prioritize visiting Indigenous-owned businesses in proximity to national parks to support those who have a long history on the ancestral lands, as well as identifying Black-owned establishments. “Sometimes we’re able to find a Black-owned gas station or convenience store, as we did in Congaree National Park,” Walker says. “Other times we’re able to find Black-owned restaurants in the area, and we make sure to stop at those, leave a review, and add those establishments to our blog posts.”

No matter how parks differ, Clark and Walker always recommend dropping by the visitor center to learn about the history of the park—particularly to learn how each was shaped by people of color. Some parks, like Shenandoah National Park, have an extensive information center detailing how African Americans had their own recreational facilities, such as Lewis Campground, within the park; Walker also cites New River Gorge National Park, which “had an African American History driving tour with an accompanying CD that we were able to follow along with for a full audio and visual historic experience.”

Another resource? Park rangers. “They are very helpful in recommending which trails to try based on current conditions, popularity, views, and difficulty,” Clark says. She also advises downloading the free NPS App and purchasing the America the Beautiful pass to save on the fees for visiting multiple parks in a year.

More change is on the way for Our Parks Too!, which hopes to reach even more followers in 2024 by offering group trips, beginning with excursions to local park units in Maryland. Already, though, Clark might have experienced her proudest moment in the summer of 2023. “I was happy to be able to take my family to Harpers Ferry National Historical Park to celebrate Public Lands Day,” she says. “It was my grandmother’s first time at a national park!”

Mazuba Kapambwe
From Our Partners
Family Beach Fire.jpg
Where to Travel Next
This Underrated Florida Island Is a Nature Lover’s Dream Destination
Sponsored by
The exterior Story Parlor—a brick building with tall arched glass windows.
Art + Culture
Why This Asheville Venue Is a Must-See
Sponsored by
A group of people smiling while stand-up paddleboarding on the French Broad River in Asheville
Water Sports
From Fishing to the Grateful Dead—Why Asheville’s French Broad River is a Must-Visit
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
A young king penguin in the foreground on South Georgia Island. In the background is a sea of adult and juvenile penguins.
Unpacked (Podcast)
Have Travel Questions? Our New Season of the “Unpacked” Podcast Has the Answers.
February 01, 2024 11:40 AM
 · 
Aislyn Greene
Alvin-in-White-Jacket-in-Front-of-Bakery.jpg
Longreads
The Harlem Baker Who Turns Out the City’s Best Rugelach
February 01, 2024 07:31 AM
 · 
Kayla Stewart
Dakar, Senegal
Longreads
Why Is It So Hard for Africans to Travel in Africa?
February 01, 2024 07:30 AM
 · 
Carey Baraka
Handwriting_Page_1_Image_0001.jpg
Longreads
Cooking Lessons from the Ghosts of Black Appalachians
February 01, 2024 07:29 AM

See More