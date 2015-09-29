Hotels That Will Show You a New Side of Sydney

Escape the central business district and explore new neighborhoods

Most visitors to Sydney stay in the central business district (or CBD), which is characterized by narrow streets, shabby skyscrapers, and two famous landmarks: the bridge and the opera house. It’s a convenient base from which to explore Australia’s harbor city, but there are drawbacks, too: The area is congested during the day and largely deserted at night, and downtown drinking and dining options are limited. Now, with visitor numbers at record levels, hoteliers have started opening stylish properties in different parts of the city, giving travelers the chance to experience Sydney like a local. Here are five of the most impressive places to stay. The Old Clare Hotel

For decades, Sydney’s bohemians and university students congregated at a grungy pub called The Clare. Now, the premises and a building next door have been joined together and repurposed as the city’s most striking boutique hotel. The 62-room property is in Chippendale, a rapidly evolving neighborhood to the south of the CBD that is also home to the University of Technology Sydney (the only institution in Australia to boast a building by Frank Gehry). There are three restaurants, each helmed by a chef of international repute, plus a sleek gym and a rooftop pool. A day spa will open in 2016.

Pullman Olympic Park

The 2000 Olympics brought world-class sporting facilities to Sydney, but few visitors know that a five-star hotel was built near the stadium in the years following the games. The area, now known as Olympic Park, is unsurprisingly known for its sports, entertainment, and conference venues. The Pullman rates highly thanks to its large and well-appointed rooms, flawless service, and knockout views of the Sydney skyline. There’s an impressive on-site gym, and guests have free access to the pools, spas, and saunas at the enormous Sydney Aquatic Center next door. The Pullman is also considerably cheaper than comparable hotels in the CBD. InterContinental Double Bay

It’s just a few minutes’ drive from downtown Sydney, but the affluent harborside enclave of Double Bay retains a sedate atmosphere thanks to its leafy residential streets and understated yet chic boutiques. This newly branded InterContinental property was for many years a stately Ritz-Carlton hotel; its renovated common areas pair old-fashioned decor (the brass-plated elevators are wonderfully retro) with contemporary flourishes. The rooms are plush and spacious, and many have balconies with views out toward the harbor. The rooftop pool and adjoining bar are the best places to spot celebrity guests, while the main-level lounge and restaurant buzz on weekends with locals. The stylish Surry Hills, home to the 57 Hotel. Courtesy of the 57 Hotel

