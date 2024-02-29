You Can Sail to All 7 Continents on This New 132-Day Cruise

A new extra-long sailing from Holland America Line could be the ticket for those aspiring to visit every continent. The Seattle-based cruise line just announced what is arguably its most ambitious world voyage yet: a 132-day sailing that visits 39 countries and 47 ports.

“We asked thousands of past guests and travel advisors for their opinions about the perfect Grand World Voyage, so this may be one of our most thoroughly researched routes ever for a world cruise,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, in the press announcement. “This itinerary includes destinations we know guests love, [and is] packed with memorable moments and overnight stays. We are purposefully visiting fewer ports to allow more time to explore the destinations we visit and to create a voyage that does not feel rushed.”

The sailing departs from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 4, 2026, and starts the round-the-world tour with stops in the Caribbean. From there, the ship will hug the eastern coast of South America, making stops in Brazil and Uruguay before heading to the Falkland Islands and then Antarctica for four days. (Note that the Antarctica portion will be a scenic cruise only—guests won’t be able to set foot on land due to the ship’s size.)

After the White Continent, it’s over to Ushuaia, Argentina, the southernmost city in the world, and then onward to the fjords of Chile and the city of Santiago, where the ship will take a hard left toward Easter Island and French Polynesia. On the other side of the International Date Line, passengers will first visit New Zealand and Australia before spending time in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. Then it’s through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal to Egypt and on to the Mediterranean and northern Europe before crossing the Atlantic to wrap up back in Fort Lauderdale.

Along the way, guests will have the opportunity to experience the nightlife in the nine cities the ship will make overnight calls in, including Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Papeete, Tahiti; Sydney, Australia; Bali, Indonesia; Singapore; Malé, Maldives; Safaga (Luxor) and Alexandria (Cairo), Egypt; and Lisbon, Portugal.

Passengers will call the 1,432-passenger Volendam home for the months-long sailing. Courtesy of Holland America Line

The journey will take place on Holland America Line’s Volendam, the cruise line’s smallest ship, with space for 1,432 guests. Cabins range from the 160-square-foot inside cabins (featuring two twin beds, a seating area, closet space, a small washroom, and no windows) to the 940-square-foot Pinnacle Suite (with a queen-size bed, a large sitting room, a dining room for eight people, a full bath and a half bath, a walk-in closet, and a 190-square-foot balcony).

Built in 1999, Volendam is more of a traditional-style cruise ship when compared to newer vessels with loads of bells and whistles—you won’t find climbing walls, hydrotherapy pools, or many of the extravagant extras on more modern builds. However, you will find six restaurants (ranging from a casual café to a steakhouse), a fitness center (featuring workout machines, a basketball and volleyball court, and pools), a spa, a casino, and a kids club.

As of press time, the sailing is only available as a future cruise request, meaning those keen on joining can make a deposit (either by calling HAL’s world cruise reservation desk at 1-800-522-3399 or by contacting a travel advisor) to get first dibs on staterooms when the itinerary does become available on the cruise line’s website. And, for a limited time, guests who book now will receive up to $2,000 in onboard credit per guest, a free Wi-Fi package, and complimentary round-trip airport transfers to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport.

There’s no word yet on how much the sailing will cost, but for some context, HAL’s 124-day Grand World Voyage in 2025 starts at $25,000 per person for an inside cabin—and that sailing doesn’t visit Antarctica.

