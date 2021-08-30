The Top 5 New International Libraries Are Definitely Worth a Detour

A good library can be hard to resist for the hopelessly fervent bookworm, even if you’re on the go and can’t check out any books. Thanks to the recently announced list of “best libraries” from the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions, readers and architecture fans alike can add these exceptional literary stops to their future trips.

IFLA was established in 1927 in Scotland and considers itself to be the “global voice of the library and information profession.”As such, every year, it names one newly built library its “Systematic Public Library of the Year,” which is essentially the honor of being the best new library in the world. The criteria are based on six categories: how well the library’s construction vibes with its surroundings, architectural brilliance, “flexibility” (how well its spaces can adapt to patrons’ various needs), sustainability, the design of learning spaces, and whether the digital world has been woven seamlessly into the library with creative IT systems. Usually, in order to qualify, a facility must have been completed sometime during the previous calendar year. However, because of the coronavirus, the organization’s 2020 awards were canceled, so libraries from both 2019 and the past year were eligible for this year’s competition. Here’s a peek at the top five finalists (including the winner):

Photograph by RossCad/Shutterstock Marrickville Library’s vast collection spotlights the Indigenous and industrial aspects of Australian culture.

Marrickville Library and Pavilion

Marrickville, New South Wales, Australia

Unveiled in August 2019 and located in Sydney’s Marrickville neighborhood, this new library was repurposed from a 100-year-old hospital that was closed by the government in 1990. The updated design uses the original windows (each hospital room had one) and a bevy of skylights to bring in plentiful natural light, perfect for perusing its 85,000 books and 4,000-volume art history collection that emphasizes Australian art and out-of-print titles. Marickville Library has several other architectural highlights, such as its zigzag, “folding” roof, wood-accented interiors, and a soaring, three-story atrium. And it’s been outfitted with a number of environmentally friendly features too, including a rainwater collection system—a boon in sunny Sydney.

Photo by Nina Alizada/Shutterstock Forum Groningen was one of the most ambitious projects to date for NL Architects.

Forum Groningen



Groningen, Netherlands



It’s hard to miss Forum Groningen’s unique facade in the city’s skyline. Designed by Dutch architecture firm NL Architects, the library’s distinct tapered shape was created by visualizing a rectangular block and chopping away at it with a series of carefully placed slices. The building’s boxy angles actually improve the flow of sunlight into the building and provide better access to the underground parking garage. Completed at the end of 2019, Forum Groningen is intended to be more than a library—its designers wanted it to be a “cultural department store” and allotted space for multiple cinemas, lecture halls, workspaces, and exhibition galleries. In fact, the designers don’t see the building as a library at all—it’s a speculative public space that they hope will feel like a “living room” for the city.

Photograph by Luoxi/Shutterstock The Het Predikheren is part of Mechelen’s intensive revitalization project known as Tinelsite.

Het Predikheren

Mechelen, Belgium