What Not to Miss on the Harry Potter Studio Tour

But before you get there, you’ll meet plenty of “Interactors,” who will quickly become your favorite people. I encourage you to pepper them with questions. They love it. They are obsessed. I talked to one who claimed he had seen every one of the eight movies 50 times each. So why does Harry’s appeal endure? “At the heart, it’s a story of growing up, and no matter where people come from or what their background is, people can relate to this,” said Interactor Jack. Another Interactor named Lauren told me, “Harry Potter is a reminder of the values in life that we all wish to have: love, friendship, and good winning over evil.”

Here are my tips for getting the most out of the tour.

Allow at least three hours, plus more for a Butterbeer break . When I heard the tour would take three hours, I recoiled a bit. Three hours? I’ll do it in two, I thought, faster than all the slow people. But really, you’ll want more than three hours to properly enjoy and see everything, plus sit down for a pint of Butterbeer or a cup of Butterbeer ice cream. (They say it’s “ reminiscent of shortbread and butterscotch” and appropriate for kids and adults.) The two cafes outside the tour itself are also worth a coffee break, if only to admire the giant dinosaur-sized creature in the first room from different angles.

You can’t miss the big attractions . Diagon Alley, the Great Hall, Platform 9 ¾, the Forbidden Forest, Dumbledore’s Office, Privet Drive, and more: you can’t miss the biggest, splashiest sets as you wind your way through the enormous soundstages. You join a big group at the beginning according to your ticket time, are shuffled through together past Harry’s cupboard room set, and through two different videos to amp up the excitement, and then you can take the rest of the tour at your own pace. The enormous Gringotts Wizarding Bank is the latest jaw-dropping set to be added, toward the end of the tour.

But you’ll find the quirkiest, lesser-known attractions by talking to the Interactors . I was admiring Hermione’s famous Yule Ball dress when an Interactor appeared behind me. “Emma Watson was so nervous on the day of filming that when she arrived in costume, she took two steps and fell over,” he said quietly, his voice full of empathy. You look at her gorgeous dress a little differently. Then I asked him, “What is the most expensive single item on set?” Without missing a beat, he said, “ Probably the telescope in Dumbledore’s office, followed by the titanium broomstick.” I probably would have missed the broomstick but went and found it after talking to him. Other fun tips that might lead you in a different direction: Daniel Radcliffe broke 80 wands while filming, 38,000 pieces of rubberized treasure were created for the Lestrange vault including 7,014 Hufflepuff cups, and the Gryffindor boy’s common room is decorated for Christmas with cards that the actors wrote to each other during filming.