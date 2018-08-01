Hands Down, This Is the Coolest New Bridge in Vietnam

Even though Cau Vang (the “Golden Bridge” in English) only just opened in June high up in central Vietnam’s Bà Nà Hills, its gripping design has drawn scores of travelers who want to get a closer look and is already going viral on social media.

Vu Viet Anh, the design principal at TA Landscape Architecture in Ho Chi Minh City, told Reuters that they designed the pedestrian bridge to look as if “giant hands of Gods [were] pulling a strip of gold out of the land.”

Located near the Bà Nà Hills Resort, a popular tourist destination established in 1919 by French colonists, the Golden Bridge is just one of many attractions in the area. But while there is a cable car, a wax museum, and a replica of a medieval French village nearby, the bridge went viral after a blogger from Kuala Lumpur, who goes by the name @smashpop, posted a photo of it on his Instagram and Twitter accounts in late July.

So far, his Instagram post has garnered nearly 23,000 likes and has been reposted a countless number of times across social media.

This isn’t the only unique bridge worth visiting in the area either. The Dragon Bridge in Da Nang—the coastal city located beneath the Bà Nà Hills—is perhaps even more impressive.