Hands Down, This Is the Coolest New Bridge in Vietnam

By Lyndsey Matthews

Aug 1, 2018

Cua Vang, or the “Golden Bridge,” was designed by TA Landscape Architecture in Ho Chi Minh City.

Photo by Yingaling45/Shutterstock

Photo by Yingaling45/Shutterstock

You could say that the designers behind Vietnam's viral pedestrian bridge truly deserve a round of applause.

Even though Cau Vang (the “Golden Bridge” in English) only just opened in June high up in central Vietnam’s Bà Nà Hills, its gripping design has drawn scores of travelers who want to get a closer look and is already going viral on social media.

Vu Viet Anh, the design principal at TA Landscape Architecture in Ho Chi Minh City, told Reuters that they designed the pedestrian bridge to look as if “giant hands of Gods [were] pulling a strip of gold out of the land.” 

Located near the Bà Nà Hills Resort, a popular tourist destination established in 1919 by French colonists, the Golden Bridge is just one of many attractions in the area. But while there is a cable car, a wax museum, and a replica of a medieval French village nearby, the bridge went viral after a blogger from Kuala Lumpur, who goes by the name @smashpop, posted a photo of it on his Instagram and Twitter accounts in late July.

So far, his Instagram post has garnered nearly 23,000 likes and has been reposted a countless number of times across social media.

This isn’t the only unique bridge worth visiting in the area either. The Dragon Bridge in Da Nang—the coastal city located beneath the Bà Nà Hills—is perhaps even more impressive.

The Dragon Bridge in nearby Da Nang
Photo by Sean Kruger/Shutterstock
Photo by Sean Kruger/Shutterstock

Opened in 2013, this six-lane bridge crosses over the Han River and is used mainly for car traffic. But every Saturday and Sunday night at 9 p.m., the bridge also draws crowds to watch the golden dragon shoot fire from its mouth, CNN Travel reports.

>> Next: Where to Find the World’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge

