For $500, You Can Get Unlimited Stays at Graduate Hotels This July

You may not have to worry about final exams anymore, but you’ll want to set your alarm for this offer. This July, Graduate Hotels is bringing back its all-access Hall Pass travel experience that offers unlimited stays at its 30 boutique properties in college towns across the United States.

Graduate Hotels launched in the fall of 2014, with outposts near the University of Georgia in Athens and Arizona State University in Tempe. On June 1, the brand opened its latest property—a 224-room hotel on New York’s Roosevelt Island near Cornell Tech’s campus.

Each Graduate Hotel across the United States pays homage to its host college town with its own quirky brand of decor and design, pulling inspiration from local artists and prominent figures from that community. For example, the Graduate Nashville near Vanderbilt University has a Dolly Parton–themed rooftop bar, while the Graduate Fayetteville nods to the University of Arkansas’s mascot with a knit razorback pig head mounted above every bed. At the Graduate Roosevelt Island, instead of a ballroom you’ll find “The Loft,” inspired by the classic NYC movie Big, complete with arcade games, a trampoline, and of course, a big piano.