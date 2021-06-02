For $500, You Can Get Unlimited Stays at Graduate Hotels This July

Courtesy of Graduate Hotels
Jun 2, 2021
The Graduate Chapel Hill, which opened in 2020, is decked out in the University of North Carolina’s signature blue hue.
This all-access “Hall Pass” basically pays for itself in three nights.
You may not have to worry about final exams anymore, but you’ll want to set your alarm for this offer. This July, Graduate Hotels is bringing back its all-access Hall Pass travel experience that offers unlimited stays at its 30 boutique properties in college towns across the United States.
Graduate Hotels launched in the fall of 2014, with outposts near the University of Georgia in Athens and Arizona State University in Tempe. On June 1, the brand opened its latest property—a 224-room hotel on New York’s Roosevelt Island near Cornell Tech’s campus.
Each Graduate Hotel across the United States pays homage to its host college town with its own quirky brand of decor and design, pulling inspiration from local artists and prominent figures from that community. For example, the Graduate Nashville near Vanderbilt University has a Dolly Parton–themed rooftop bar, while the Graduate Fayetteville nods to the University of Arkansas’s mascot with a knit razorback pig head mounted above every bed. At the Graduate Roosevelt Island, instead of a ballroom you’ll find “The Loft,” inspired by the classic NYC movie Big, complete with arcade games, a trampoline, and of course, a big piano.
The Hall Pass—which first launched in 2019 and sold out within minutes—will go on sale for $500 on Wednesday, June 9 at 1 p.m. EST at graduatehotels.com/hall-pass. If you’re quick to nab one, you’ll be able to redeem it for unlimited stays at U.S. Graduate Hotels between July 1–31, 2021. If you’re going on a month-long road trip, that breaks down to just a little over $16 per night. Rates differ at each property, but considering a night at the new Roosevelt Island property starts at $219 per night, the Hall Pass would pay for itself in three nights.
Just like school, there are a few ground rules that need to be followed with the Graduate Hall Pass:
As inspiration for that cross-country road trip you’re now planning for July, here are the Graduate Hotels currently open in the United States:
Upcoming hotels are also planned to open in the United Kingdom in Cambridge and Oxford later in the year, as well as in Dallas, Texas, Palo Alto, California, and Princeton, New Jersey, in 2022.
