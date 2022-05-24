For 30 Hours, Graduate Hotels Is Offering Rooms for $30 per Night

This week, Graduate Hotels is having a 30-hour flash sale to count down 30 days until summer (which officially kicks off on June 20). From Wednesday, May 25, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time through Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, a limited number of $30 rooms—available at all Graduate Hotel locations—will be on sale for stays through July 31, 2022 at graduatehotels.com/summer-on-sale.

Not familiar with Graduate Hotels? The hotel brand launched in the fall of 2014 with outposts near the University of Georgia in Athens and Arizona State University in Tempe. Now with 32 hotels across college towns in the United States and the United Kingdom, Graduate Hotels is known for its quirky brand of decor and design, pulling inspiration from local artists and prominent figures from the community.

For example, the Graduate Fayetteville nods to the University of Arkansas’s mascot with a knit razorback pig head mounted above every bed, while the Graduate Nashville near Vanderbilt University has a Dolly Parton–themed rooftop bar. At the Graduate Roosevelt Island, located near the Cornell Tech campus, you’ll find details in the rooms like lamp bases decorated with Morse code of the Cornell fight song and a neon light fixture inspired by a science project from a Cornell alum.

Courtesy of Graduate Hotels Score a discounted stay at the Graduate Hotel in Cambridge, England.

Here are the Graduate Hotels currently open:

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Annapolis, Maryland

Athens, Georgia

Berkeley, California

Bloomington, Indiana

Cambridge, United Kingdom*

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Charlottesville, Virginia

Cincinnati, Ohio

Columbia, South Carolina

Columbus, Ohio

East Lansing, Michigan

Eugene, Oregon

Evanston, Illinois

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Iowa City, Iowa

Knoxville, Tennessee

Lincoln, Nebraska

Madison, Wisconsin

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nashville, Tennessee

New Haven, Connecticut

Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, United Kingdom*

Providence, Rhode Island

Richmond, Virginia

Roosevelt Island, New York

Seattle, Washington

State College, Pennsylvania

Storrs, Connecticut

Tempe, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona

*Hotel rooms for the Graduate properties in the U.K. will be on sale for £30 per night.

Upcoming Graduate Hotels are planned for Dallas, Texas; Palo Alto, California; and Princeton, New Jersey.