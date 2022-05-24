Home>Travel inspiration>Hotels

For 30 Hours, Graduate Hotels Is Offering Rooms for $30 per Night

By Lyndsey Matthews

May 24, 2022

share this article
flipboard
The Graduate Hotel in Oxford (U.K.) is one of the newest hotels in the collection, having opened in 2021.

Courtesy of Graduate Hotels

The Graduate Hotel in Oxford (U.K.) is one of the newest hotels in the collection, having opened in 2021.

The sale starts on May 25 at noon Eastern Time.

share this article
flipboard

This week, Graduate Hotels is having a 30-hour flash sale to count down 30 days until summer (which officially kicks off on June 20). From Wednesday, May 25, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time through Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, a limited number of $30 rooms—available at all Graduate Hotel locations—will be on sale for stays through July 31, 2022 at graduatehotels.com/summer-on-sale.

Not familiar with Graduate Hotels? The hotel brand launched in the fall of 2014 with outposts near the University of Georgia in Athens and Arizona State University in Tempe. Now with 32 hotels across college towns in the United States and the United Kingdom, Graduate Hotels is known for its quirky brand of decor and design, pulling inspiration from local artists and prominent figures from the community. 

For example, the Graduate Fayetteville nods to the University of Arkansas’s mascot with a knit razorback pig head mounted above every bed, while the Graduate Nashville near Vanderbilt University has a Dolly Parton–themed rooftop bar. At the Graduate Roosevelt Island, located near the Cornell Tech campus, you’ll find details in the rooms like lamp bases decorated with Morse code of the Cornell fight song and a neon light fixture inspired by a science project from a Cornell alum.

Score a discounted stay at the Graduate Hotel in Cambridge, England.
Courtesy of Graduate Hotels
Score a discounted stay at the Graduate Hotel in Cambridge, England.

Here are the Graduate Hotels currently open:

  • Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Annapolis, Maryland
  • Athens, Georgia
  • Berkeley, California
  • Bloomington, Indiana
  • Cambridge, United Kingdom*
  • Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • Charlottesville, Virginia
  • Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Columbia, South Carolina
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • East Lansing, Michigan
  • Eugene, Oregon
  • Evanston, Illinois
  • Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Iowa City, Iowa
  • Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Madison, Wisconsin
  • Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • New Haven, Connecticut
  • Oxford, Mississippi
  • Oxford, United Kingdom*
  • Providence, Rhode Island
  • Richmond, Virginia
  • Roosevelt Island, New York
  • Seattle, Washington
  • State College, Pennsylvania
  • Storrs, Connecticut
  • Tempe, Arizona
  • Tucson, Arizona

*Hotel rooms for the Graduate properties in the U.K. will be on sale for £30 per night.

Upcoming Graduate Hotels are planned for Dallas, Texas; Palo Alto, California; and Princeton, New Jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

popular stories

  1. Caribbean Islands That Don’t Require a Passport

    Beaches

  2. We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know

    Tips + News

  3. CDC Now Recommends COVID Testing for All Domestic Travel

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

These Airlines Still Require Masks Onboard

These Airlines Still Require Masks Onboard

Air Travel

The 16 Best REI Anniversary Sale Deals for Travelers

The 16 Best REI Anniversary Sale Deals for Travelers

Travel Gear

NYC’s Neighborhoods Not to Miss

NYC’s Neighborhoods Not to Miss

Cities We Love

This Scenic River Junction Is About to Become California’s Newest State Park

This Scenic River Junction Is About to Become California’s Newest State Park

Outdoor Adventure