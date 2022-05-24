For 30 Hours, Graduate Hotels Is Offering Rooms for $30 per Night

Courtesy of Graduate Hotels
May 24, 2022
The Graduate Hotel in Oxford (U.K.) is one of the newest hotels in the collection, having opened in 2021.
The sale starts on May 25 at noon Eastern Time.
This week, Graduate Hotels is having a 30-hour flash sale to count down 30 days until summer (which officially kicks off on June 20). From Wednesday, May 25, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time through Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, a limited number of $30 rooms—available at all Graduate Hotel locations—will be on sale for stays through July 31, 2022 at graduatehotels.com/summer-on-sale.
Not familiar with Graduate Hotels? The hotel brand launched in the fall of 2014 with outposts near the University of Georgia in Athens and Arizona State University in Tempe. Now with 32 hotels across college towns in the United States and the United Kingdom, Graduate Hotels is known for its quirky brand of decor and design, pulling inspiration from local artists and prominent figures from the community.
For example, the Graduate Fayetteville nods to the University of Arkansas’s mascot with a knit razorback pig head mounted above every bed, while the Graduate Nashville near Vanderbilt University has a Dolly Parton–themed rooftop bar. At the Graduate Roosevelt Island, located near the Cornell Tech campus, you’ll find details in the rooms like lamp bases decorated with Morse code of the Cornell fight song and a neon light fixture inspired by a science project from a Cornell alum.
Here are the Graduate Hotels currently open:
*Hotel rooms for the Graduate properties in the U.K. will be on sale for £30 per night.
Upcoming Graduate Hotels are planned for Dallas, Texas; Palo Alto, California; and Princeton, New Jersey.
