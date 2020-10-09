Travel Begins to Bounce Back in China During Golden Week Holiday

Some 637 million residents of China traveled inside their country during the recent eight-day Golden Week holiday, spending tens of billions of dollars at a time when officials hope to get consumers to spend more and perk up the economy.

More than 45 percent of China’s 1.4 billion people traveled during the holiday, which began October 1. They spent 466.6 billion yuan (US$69.5 billion), according to data from China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

That’s 21 percent fewer trips and 30 percent less spending than last year, but the numbers show consumption is beginning to bounce back following the battering it took earlier in the year from the coronavirus pandemic.

The numbers are a “positive sign” both for China and the rest of the world that economies can revive pretty quickly once the coronavirus is under control, said Shivaji Das, managing director of research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan in Asia Pacific. Fewer people traveled and those who did spent less out of caution over the pandemic, which has waned in China but not elsewhere.

“Many people have lost income or were without jobs during the worst times of the pandemic so people are trying to be more careful from a financial perspective,” he said.