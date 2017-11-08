Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Air Travel

From Southwest, New Ways to Get to the Caribbean and Central America

By Matthew Phenix

Nov 8, 2017

share this article
flipboard

Courtesy of Southwest Airlines

The low-cost airline expands its presence in the region with new routes and flights from several U.S. cities.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Southwest Airlines this week announced new service from South Florida to three destinations in the Caribbean and Central America. The daily flights from a (continually improving) Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reach Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos Islands, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, and San Jose in Costa Rica.

It’s good news for a part of the world that has devoted itself to relief, recovery, and rebuilding since the late-summer one-two punch of hurricanes of Irene and Maria. As the region’s high season ramps up, the message from islands—with one lamentable exception—is loud and clear: We’re open for business.

“We’re investing in the Caribbean with an optimistic outlook on travel and tourism as our hearts remain with those still facing significant challenges,” said Steve Goldberg, Southwest’s senior vice president of operations & hospitality.

The low-cost airline now serves 10 destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America, and there’s more expansion on the horizon, including Saturday flights between Houston and Grand Cayman and planned nonstops from Pittsburgh and Raleigh-Durham to Cancun, beginning in June 2018 (bringing total Saturday departures to the Mexican resort town to 27 from 16 U.S. airports).

Article continues below advertisement

More good news: Puerto Rico, still struggling to recover from Maria’s wrath, figures prominently in Southwest’s future, as well. After the hurricane—the strongest storm to make landfall in Puerto Rico in 89 years—Southwest pushed some two dozen unscheduled flights to San Juan, transporting aid workers and relief supplies. And for summer 2018, the airline will augment daily service to SJU from Chicago Midway and Houston Hobby.

>>Next: What You Can Do to Help the Caribbean Now—and Later

popular stories

  1. When Will We Travel Abroad Again? A Country-by-Country Guide to Reopenings

    Tips + News

  2. The 11 Best Travel Cameras for 2020

    Tips + News

  3. Private Room Fares on Amtrak’s Most Scenic Routes Are Heavily Discounted Right Now

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

Comfort Camping

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Travel News

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

Tech

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

Gear