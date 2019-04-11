From Christian Dior to David Mamet, 9 Reasons You Should Head to London This Spring

With a bumper crop of hotel openings, star-fueled West End plays, and a Christian Dior show at the V+A, London’s spring season is in full bloom.

share this article

Brexit may be dominating the news from London, with Megs & Harry’s royal baby running a close second, but what you may not have heard is that now is the time to visit London. The political uncertainty doesn’t get in the way of spring flowers and kinder temperatures, or the new hotels, theater, and art exhibits around town at this time of year. Another rosy bit of news? Airfares to Europe are as low as they’ve been for a while, so take advantage, pack your bag, and hop the pond. Courtesy of Belmond Cadogan Hotel The sunlit lobby of the just-opened Belmond Cadogan Hotel Choose from a fresh crop of hotels

Situated between St. Paul’s Cathedral and the River Thames, the brand new Vintry & Mercer presents a charming mix of old London (views of St. Paul’s dome and the skyline beyond can be enjoyed from the rooftop restaurant) and new (92 guest rooms dressed in sleek modern livery). The hotel, which opened in February 2019, has two restaurants—Vintry serving East Asian cuisine, and the Mercer Rooftop Terrace serving updated British classics—as well as a speakeasy-style basement bar with an Asian accent, Do Not Disturb, already stirring up the City’s cocktail scene. The City; vintryandmercer.com Over in Chelsea, the 130-year-old Belmond Cadogan Hotel reopened at the end of February 2019, all polished up and now part of the luxury Belmond brand. The historic property—Oscar Wilde was a frequent guest, as were many of the literary set of his time—underwent a complete reimagining and modernization, without losing its British charms.

Article continues below advertisement

The five Queen Anne–style buildings have been seamlessly joined with 52 newly lavish guest rooms with hardwood floors and wool rugs and posh fittings; formerly cramped public spaces have been opened up and are now sunlit and inviting. Guests have access to the gardens and tennis courts of the private Cadogan Estate, an unexpected hotel perk in a crowded city. The two-hour tea service has been nudged into a more modern sensibility by the hotel’s executive chef, Adam Handling, a 30-year-old firebrand in the U.K. cooking scene. (He already heads the kitchens at six London restaurants.) Handling oversees the tea, the bar, and an on-site eponymous restaurant, which will undoubtedly join his several well-regarded Frog bistros around the city in becoming a must-have reservation. Chelsea; belmond.com Finally, the recently renovated Academy Hotel in Bloomsbury, features interior designs by the firm of Alexandria Champalimaud, which means the five joined Georgian houses exude a homey warmth—if your home is an extraordinarily elegant one. Comfortable sofas, divine wallpaper, some working fireplaces, and bookcases (with the works of the Bloomsbury Group well represented) may be cause to linger inside the property, even while the wonders of the nearby British Museum beckon. The hotel, now operated by YTL Hotels, is intimate—there are only 50 guest rooms—but if you can’t snag a reservation, come anyway and enjoy a cocktail at the charmingly dark and cozy Alchemy Bar. The Caduceus, a mint-infused gin with lemon juice, prosecco, and simple syrup, is recommended for a buzzy taste of spring. Bloomsbury; theacademyhotel.co.uk Related The True Magic of London’s Double-Decker Buses Courtesy of the Donmar Warehouse Martha Plimpton leads the cast of Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize–winning play, “Sweat.” Get some culture in a West End theater

Article continues below advertisement